Sewing up a solution
Lori Schmolke learned about the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) shortage in hospitals and decided she could do something to help. Lori had heard of people making masks and donating them. “We are all in this together,” said Schmolke. “I felt I had to step up and do something and this is what I chose to do to occupy my time while staying home.” Lori, with the help of her husband Les, sewed and delivered 45 hand sewn masks to Essentia Health Sandstone on Sunday.
Advance design joins COVID fight
A Pine City company is taking an active role in the global battle against the spread of COVID-19. Advance Design & Systems has been designing and building equipment for medical manufacturing since 2007. In February, they were asked to build – as quickly as possible – three machines capable of making millions of pieces of personal protective equipment to meet the shortages for health care providers around the world.
“We have staff in both the shop and the assembly that are working weekends, 20-some days in a row,” Knutson said. “It’s totally awesome how our staff is stepping up.”
Welia Health MAKES CUTS
Welia Health notified its employees late last week of cost-reducing measures, including decreasing staff workloads, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After announcing the cost-saving measures, Ulseth spoke with employees reassuring them these changes are temporarily, and in turn, they offered him understanding and support.
COVID-19 found in county
On April 8, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pine County. The individual is a male in his 20s currently recovering in isolation at home. His infection is linked to contact with a confirmed case and is not associated with community transmission. Since that time, four more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Pine County.
Skluzacek battles back after emergency brain surgery
She had a time bomb in her skull. It had always been there – a little knot of abnormal blood vessels getting closer and closer to rupturing. But Abby Skluzacek had no idea. Neither did her family. You don’t think about things like that when you’re just 22.
A little after 5 a.m. on Jan 18, Abby woke suddenly with tremendous pain in her head. She called for her mother.
“I stood up, and my legs instantly gave out,” Abby said. “I laid on the floor and started screaming for her more. It was hours for me, but in reality it was just a couple of minutes.”
The bleeding in her brain had already affected her speech. Her calls for help were incoherent shrieking. Her mother Robin didn’t know what the noise was, but she headed upstairs to her daughter’s bedroom. She found her on the floor, wailing and sweating. Abby was telling her to call an ambulance. Robin couldn’t make it out, but she knew enough to wake up Abby’s dad Loren and they called 911.
Abby was rushed to the hospital. After two brain operations, Abby is bringing determination and a positive attitude to her recovery. She looks forward to school, to traveling, and to pursue her dream of becoming a singer/songwriter.
