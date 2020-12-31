Main Street road work begins
Road construction season is well underway in Pine County, and work will soon begin on nine different projects – including the reconstruction of Main Street in Pine City – that will total roughly $3,933,387.
Stiles joins Our Redeemer as new pastor
It is a long road that brings John Stiles to his role as the new commuting pastor of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City.
“I think they were open to a commuter,” Stiles said. “They were aware of that reality and wanted to make it work. They have a lot of history, and a can-do attitude and spirit. I’m excited about the opportunity. This is a beautiful city with so many opportunities, ... you have a lot of neat things happening here.”
woman rescued from island by air
A woman was rescued by helicopter after breaking her leg on an island on the Kettle River on Tuesday, July 28. Ground rescue personnel were able to walk a trail to the river in the area and kayak out to the female to begin first aid measures. The Minnesota Air Rescue Team arrived on the scene and was able to extract the patient to a nearby field to a waiting ambulance. The patient’s injuries were considered non-life threatening and she was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Hundred mile ride supports veterans
It’s an organization called Pine City Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, but its service to veterans and military families reaches across Pine County. Coming up on Saturday, Sept. 12 will be the first Pine City Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Bike Rally, a chance to raise funds to help serve even more veterans and military families in the region.
Pine City schools start year in-person Sept. 8
The Pine City School Board has voted to start the 2020-21 school year with in-person learning. This means that all students – except for the ones whose parents opt to continue with distance learning – will report to school on Sept. 8.
