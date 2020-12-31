Farmers report fine corn, soybean harvest
Many farmers in the area felt their corn and soybean crops turned out good this year. Howev- er, small grains and new seedings were a disappointment. “Other than in a few places that missed rain in late June and early July, farmers with good weed control and fertilization were rewarded with pretty good crops,” said Roger Peterson, Dealer - Gold Country Seeds.
FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH PLAYOFF WIN
The Pine City Dragon football squad went on a fourth-quarter scoring spree on Nov. 17, earning a 34-20 playoff victory over Spectrum. Despite a pandemic-shortened season, the Dragons walked away as winners.
Red Kettle bells go ring-a-ling
Mary Anderson, the 2020 leader of the annual Pine County Salvation Army red kettle crusade, took a turn bringing friendly greetings and the cheerful jingle-jangle of the bell to the front door of the Pine City Walmart. Nearly 90% of the funds raised through the red kettle effort go to help families and programs right here in Pine County.
Holiday Madness a hit
More than 450 vehicles toured a magically lit-up Pine City this past Saturday for the “Reverse Parade” of the annual Holiday Madness celebration put on by the Pine Area Cham- ber of Commerce. First place winner in the voting was the Pine City Fire Department. Coming in second place was All Seasons Services/Jones Construction.
Snow Angel Project returns to Pine City
Last year, the Snow Angel Project was able to help 29 families in Pine City. This year, they hope to help even more. The program allows people to nominate local families or people in a ten-mile radius of Pine City. The selected families or people will be visited by Snow Angel volunteers and receive a special gift”
Schools will stay in distance learning
The continuing spread COVID-19 in Pine County, means Pine City High School and Pine City Elementary School will remain in distance learning into January.
Connaker bids fond farewell to school days
At the Dec. 14 meeting of the Pine City School Board, Board Member (and Clerk) Wally Connaker was honored by the other school board members with the presentation of a traditional school bell. Connaker’s affiliation with the school district, starting in 1970 as teacher, coach, senior class advisor, activities director, and the last nine as board member. In 2019 he was named as an “All- State Board Member.”
