Trails4transplants comes to pine county
A dedicated group of people along with their horses are again planning to raise awareness and funds for organ, eye, and tissue donation. Trails4Transplants (T4T) is celebrating its eighth annual trail ride. This year’s ride is dedicated in memory of Laura May Maloney. Laura was 8 years old and a third grader at Pine City Elementary when she passed on Oct. 27, 2013 due to an auto accident. When called the day after the accident by LifeSource, Laura’s parents, Paul and Erin, made the difficult decision to have Laura be a donor. Laura was able to donate her eyes, knee cartilage and valves from her heart.
Fortunate felines get help, find homes
Local feline fanatic, Jackie Hegge, brings a whole new meaning to the term, “crazy cat lady.” This lifetime resident of Pine City is determined to help control our town’s feral cat problem, one kitten at a time.
LeBrun wins internship with State Senate
While many college students wait until their senior year to pursue an internship, University of Northwestern history major and Pine City High School graduate Luke LeBrun chose to apply for a very selective, paid internship position at the Minnesota Senate during the fall of his junior year.
Keeping the beat alive
From the moment Charm Dreier attended her first underground dance music rave at the age of 19, she was hooked. The music, lights, energy and unity all spoke to her. It was 1994 and the music scene that birthed the hugely popular Electronic Dance Music (EDM) genre was just beginning to spawn in the Twin Cities. Dreier went on to have a successful career as a DJ. After retiring from music and moving to Pine City, she thought her rave days were behind her, but the resurgence of “old school EDM” has her back on stage creating her musical magic.
