Housing Project gets going in 2020
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Timber Pines Summit Development was a step forward for plans to put 103 units of senior housing on the south side of Northridge Avenue just north of Welia Health System (formerly FirstLight) in Pine City.
Deputy Ben Neel remembered, honored
The family of Ben Neel said farewell on the evening of Jan. 8, soon after the longtime Pine County deputy and K9 handler went into hospice care.
Neel, 37, had been in a coma since early December, after he suffered a massive stroke during surgery to remove one of two brain tumors.
Neel was an organ donor, and his wife, Jennifer, said that she was told the age and gender of the recipients, and a ceremony was held at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in honor of her husband’s gifts.
“Ben has a servant’s heart and he has done that to the very end,” she said. “Well done, my good and faithful one.”
At the Jan. 8 meeting of the Pine City Council, Mayor Carl Pederson offered the sympathy and support of the Pine City community to Neel’s family and co-workers. Council Member Steve Ovick, former chief deputy of Pine County, remembered hiring Neel, and honored him as one of the very best officers in Pine County law enforcement.
Dragons on 12-game winning streak
Coach Westbrook was very proud of his players on Monday Jan. 13. In 102 minutes of game play the Dragon hockey team did not allow a single goal against them.
“The offensive juices in me say that is nice, but we also scored 17 goals in that same 102 minutes,” said coach Grant Nicoll. “Either way it was a great night to be a part of Dragon hockey!”
Chris’ Food CENTER shuts down Pine City Store
Chris’ Food Center in Pine City will be closing its doors this Friday, Jan. 31.
Employees of the store were given the news on Monday, Jan. 27, and soon after the store posted a note in its window from Chris’ Food Center President Craig Thorvig informing customers that it would close on Friday at 6 p.m. for the last time.
