Let there be lights: Pine County History Museum reopens
The Pine County History Museum (6333 H C Andersen Alle in Askov) has just reopened, and visitors will be able to get a brighter view of the past thanks to a recently completed lighting project.
The historical society reports that the project was made possible through a large grant from funds provided by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the Minnesota Historical Society.
The old fluorescent fixtures were replaced with new LED fixtures, track lighting was added for focal points, and new suspended fixtures in the library area were brought in to improve the overall ambiance and visibility of the artifacts on display in the museum.
Wildlife paintings lead to national award for Pine County veteran
Necessity is often called the mother of invention, but it may be just as true that hardship can be the mother of inspiration.
Go back just over six years ago, and Tom van Hees would never have considered himself a visual artist. He was creative: he had written six books about his experiences fighting in Vietnam and fighting for veterans back home. But a painter? No way.
Then he was faced with a situation where he knew he’d have to do a lot of sitting around – the painful kind of sitting around.
He worked on the basics. He might have stayed with the basics too, but Judi, his wife of more than 50 years, encouraged him to do more, leading to a national award.
TreeHouse offers hope to Pine County teens
The teenage years are never easy, and there are times when teens need to be reminded that they are loved and not alone – and that there is hope for their future.
TreeHouse - Sandstone will be holding their annual “Shoot For Hope” event on July 18 at Wings North in Pine City, and TreeHouse Area Director Blake Thompson said he looks forward to connecting with the people who supports the work they do with area teenagers.
New research examines how Covid-19 spreads
Pine County Community Health Services Administrator Sam Lo said that people should be aware that the virus can be spread by touching an object someone else has touched. However, this is not how people are generally infected with COVID-19.
She pointed out that this is the reason that wearing masks in public places is important – to keep infected air and droplets from being spread and sprayed on others.
Fire crews batting through night to save Burnett Dairy
A fire at the Burnett Dairy Cooperative erupted on the night of Monday, July 20. Eight crews were called to contain the fire. The first calls for the fire began around 10:30 p.m.
Crews were still battling the flames Tuesday morning and State Road 70 remained closed to traffic from County Road Y to County Road M.
There were no reported injuries from the fire. Initial reports suggest the fire was started after a mechanical malfunction at the dairy.
County: $1.8m in CARES Act funds to local businesses
Pine County has put together a plan to distribute over $3.6m in federal CARES Act funds to area nonprofits, food shelves and individuals in need – with nearly half earmarked for small businesses that have been harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown.
