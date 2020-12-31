Contributions flow from Pine County to Twin Cities
Pine County citizens all the way from Sturgeon Lake to Pine City banded together to fill a need, helping citizens of Minneapolis who had no access to food.
George Floyd died on May 25, 2020 while being taken into custody by police officers in Minneapolis. In the days that followed, protests and riots in Minneapolis, St. Paul and other cities across the state and country caused serious damage. The area around East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis where Floyd died was particularly hard hit. A food drive for the area families and children was organized with a drop of site at Sanford Middle School in Minneapolis.
‘Change needs to happen everywhere;
On May 31, 20-year-old Cordell Major stood by himself at the four-way stop at 8th Ave SE and Main Street in Pine City and held up a sign.
Major had watched the video showing the handcuffed George Floyd being pinned down by the neck under the knee of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for nearly nine minutes, while witnesses pleaded for Chauvin to release him and Floyd called for his mother.
Major didn’t want to be part of any violence, but he wanted to help make a change. He planned to go down to a peaceful protest in Minneapolis with friends, but those plans fell through.
So, he decided to do it himself in his hometown. He was nervous about it, but he was determined.
After reports of the incident spread online, Major saw there was even more support in the wider community. And on June 3, more than 100 demonstrators came out in support of Major and against racism in a peaceful protest at the same corner.
Pioneer welcomes Helen Hallstrom
The Pine City Pioneer is welcoming a new salesperson aboard: Helen Hallstrom. She said she is excited to get to work serving the Pine City community, and looks forward to getting to know the area’s business leaders.
Ledin shares art as gallery re-opens
The beautiful craftsmanship of Leone Ledin’s paintings will be the center of attention on June 19 as the Pine Center for the Arts re-opens its gallery space for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And, all profits from sales of Leone’s art will be split between Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and the nonprofit Pine Center for the Arts.
A Place For You helps homeless in challenging times
Since it opened in 2012, A Place For You has served hundreds of men and women – 81 in the past year alone – from Pine, Kanabec, Carlton, Chisago, Isanti and Mille Lacs counties, giving them a temporary place to live and a chance to get out of homelessness.
However, Pine City’s transitional shelter for individuals, has never faced anything like the COVID-19 pandemic.
[Deb] Eck said the APFY Executive Director Vicki VanderVegt obtained “buckets” of hand sanitizer that were being offered by a Minnesota distillery. Then VanderVegt and the other staff and volunteers established rules and routines to protect the health of all those staying in or helping out at the shelter.
City permits on the rise as people stay home
In the time of COVID-19, many Pine City property owners are staying busy improving their homes and yards – and that work is keeping Pine City officials busy processing permits.
In a memo to the Pine City Planning Commission, Pine City Safety Inspector Andy Luedtke states that the city has processed 28 permits as of June 15 – a number of permits that was not reached in 2019 until the month of September.
