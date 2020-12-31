Minnesota Bracing for coronavirus
Minnesota does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 5, but public health officials are building on their preparedness efforts to keep Minnesotans safe.
“Based upon what we’re seeing, we do believe it’s likely that we will see cases, and potentially in the very near future,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said during a press briefing on Monday.
Sheriff hopes to have body cameras
Collecting data on adversarial contact is the focus of the continued conversation about body camera use for Pine County Sheriff’s Deputies.
During a presentation to the Pine County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 18, Sheriff Jeff Nelson explained the policy that has been taking shape in Pine County. This policy was the topic of a public hearing held at the Feb. 18 meeting.
Slow the spread
With the situation changing and developing day by day, local officials have taken steps to support national efforts to slow the advance of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, March 17, there were 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus (with zero deaths) in Minnesota, up from nine cases on March 12. None of those cases were found in Pine County.
Few aspects of life across the world have not been affected by the pandemic and the efforts to bring it under control. Schools will move to distance learning. No visitors will be allowed in hospitals and senior living facilities.
With the CDC directive to avoid social gatherings of 10 or more, Governor Tim Walz ordered that bars, restaurants and other gathering places be closed from March 17 until March 27.
Remembering a woman of courage, who stood up to a monster
The naïve part of me believes that once evil is locked away, closure and healing can begin. But, reality is complicated, and the scars from years of trauma remain even after achieving justice.
Reality delivered a blow last week when I learned that Jessanna “Jess” Schlinsky took her own life. She was 32 years old. We sent the monster who had sexually abused her for all her teenage years [cult leader Victor Barnard] to prison three years ago. Although the crimes were in the past and her abuser will spend many more years in prison, the suffering loomed large for Jess every day. It ultimately proved insurmountable. ~ Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson
Hungry for Business
Some of the businesses hardest hit by efforts to slow the COVID-19 pandemic have been those in the food industry, with the governor ordering bars and restaurants to close to public occupation. But with support from customers and some innovative ideas, the news is not all gloom and doom for local food and beverage venues.
