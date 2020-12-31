Thinking Outside The Classroom
Pine City High School teacher Ryan Larson has been named one of 10 finalists for Minnesota Teacher of the Year – and he’s done so by thinking outside the classroom.
Larson brings broad life experience to his teaching. After graduating from Cambridge in 1998, and earning his college degree from Northwestern in Communication Arts and Literature Education in 2002, he worked a range of jobs – doing timber framing with Great Northern Woodworks out of Cambridge, then shifting to outdoor education with Voyageur Outward Bound school in Ely for three years running dogsledding and skiing expeditions. After briefly returning to timber framing, in 2012 he started working at Pine City High School.
Pine City officials and business leaders are making plans to work together to keep Pine City businesses alive while keeping their customers safe from COVID-19.
In an emergency city council meeting in Robinson Park on May 22, owners and managers of local restaurants and bars described their ideas for maintaining social distancing guidelines.
Nick Olson of Three Twenty Brewing, Inc. asked that the city allow their business to use the sidewalk outside the building, and possibly part of the street to accommodate more customers.
No Fair
This past week the Pine County Fair Board an- nounced that the 2020 Pine County Fair, which had been scheduled for July 29-Aug.2, is now canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Pine County Fair Board President Pete Leibel said that the board faced a very difficult choice with no good answers.
Celebrate the Class of 2020 on May 29
Graduation for the Class of 2020 will be held May 29 at the Pine City High School parking lot. Students and their families will report to the lot at 6:30 p.m., and will tune into the ceremony on WCMP Radio 106.5. The ceremony will be followed by a parade through Pine City down Main Street decorated with banners honoring each graduate.
The parade will end at the Pine County Fairgrounds and will include a cap throwing ceremony.
‘Anything for this little angel’
Kayla and Andrew Kizzire from Mora excitedly waited for the due date, scheduled in May, for their baby girl to finally arrive. As the months came and went, and the due date got closer, a seemingly disastrous event took over the world. Coronavirus began to blow up social media, news, newspapers.
“...I didn’t really have a lot of thoughts about it. I just thought, ‘Oh, another sickness’ at first until I realized how serious it all was,” Kayla said. Andrew had stated that he “still didn’t think anything of it.” It wasn’t until it had reached the United States, and even Minnesota that they began to worry about their unborn little girl.
Through video chat and the strength of husband, wife and mother, baby Ruby was born on April 23, 2020. Throughout all of the many challenges this family had to overcome, they found a way to bring life and happiness into the most uncertain of times.
