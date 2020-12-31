COVID-19 claims first fatality in county
COVID-19 infections continue to rise in Pine County, and Minnesota health officials have now confirmed the first death caused by COVID-19 in Pine County. The first victim died on Monday, Nov. 2. Their name, gender, age and city of residence were not released by Pine County Public Health.
Stauber, Rarick, Nelson re-elected
Republican candidates had a big election night in Pine County and East Central Minnesota, with Republican incumbents in the U.S. House (Pete Stauber), State Senate (Jason Rarick) and State House (Nathan Nelson) all returning to their positions for new terms in 2021.
Pine City WWII hero honored in PBS film
A Pine City native and World War II hero will be honored on the airwaves this week. “Stalag Luft III – One Man’s Story,” celebrating the life of Charles Woehrle will be broadcast on Twin Cities PBS on Nov. 9. Woehrle served as a B-17 bombardier, the member of the crew responsible for guiding the plane to a bombing target and releasing the payload of bombs. He flew missions with his crew for just one month before the plane was brought down by anti-aircraft guns. Woehrle bailed out, and ended up 10 miles from shore. He was rescued by French fishermen and taken to an island, but the Germans had seen his chute, tracked him down and took him prisoner the same day. After interrogations, even torture, he was sent to Stalag VII A, a prisoner of war camp in what is now Poland, where he spent the next two years.
School board election held
In an eight-person race for the four open seats on the school board, incumbent Wendy Leibel was the top vote-getter with 2,926 votes. Challenger Becci Berglund-Palmblade was next with 2,502 votes, followed by incumbent Dan Peterson with 2,478 votes and incumbent Timothy J. Geisler with 2,161 votes. Leibel, Berglund-Palmblade, Peterson and Geisler will start their new terms in 2021.
City council election winners
Two incumbents and one new member will join the Pine City Council in 2021. Mayor Carl Pederson – running unopposed – was re-elected to a two-year term; while incumbent Steven Ovick and challenger Kyle Palmer were both elected to four-year terms on the city council on election night. Pederson received 1,261 votes for mayor. There were 52 write-in votes. In the city council race, Ovick was the top vote-getter with 810 votes. Palmer received 642 votes to claim the other open seat on the city council. Challenger Ariel Dunbar received 473 votes, while incumbent Brian Scholin received 438 votes. There were 22 write-in votes.
PHASE to end recycling program
Pine Habilitation and Supported Employment (PHASE) has offered its recycling program to Pine County residents and businesses for the past 12 years. Since 2009, this program has supported over 300 people with disabilities in vocational training placement, employment supports and has created dozens of jobs for support staff. According to Tim Schmutzer, executive director, it is a highly regarded and in demand program. However, due to regulatory changes made by the Minnesota Department of Human Services (MDHS), PHASE’s funder and licenser, they have made the difficult decision to end the recycling program.
Community Thanksgiving on hold until 2021
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Pine County – with 970 total cases and five deaths of community members – a beloved 26-year Pine City tradition has been put on hold. Pine City’s community Thanksgiving dinner will not take place this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Pastor John Stiles said the decision to cancel the 2020 supper was difficult but necessary.
First Presbyterian celebrates 150 years
It was 150 years ago this week that the First Presbyterian Church of Pine City was established. A remarkable history of the early days of the church was written back in 1970 by James W. Clark, who described the church’s struggles to survive. The First Presbyterian Church was organized in Pine City in 1870, one year after the railroad came into town.
“There was an immediate awareness that Pine City was going to take over as the site of government, trade and industry,” Clark wrote. “In a matter of months hotels and livery stables were built, sawmills erected ... and real estate offices were selling lots to those who wanted to be among the first to become affluent and what was expected
