Sign on Snake River honors Wynn
On Sept. 15, a sign was put up along the Snake River west of Pine City to honor the memory, service and sacrifice of Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Wynn was killed and a Pine County deputy hospitalized after the two men were thrown from their boat while searching Cross Lake on April 19, 2019.
Fairview clinic in Pine City to close
On Oct. 5, M Health Fairview announced that it will close 16 clinics across Minnesota and Wisconsin and six pharmacies – including the pharmacies in Rush City and Milaca – as part of cost-cutting measures. The M Health Fairview clinic in Pine City will close by Dec. 4.
Pine County residents get free training
A new program offered through Pine Technical and Community College is giving those who live or work in the county the opportunity to get a head start on a new career for free.
PTCC will be offering six courses through the WorkFast training. The program is targeted at dislocated workers, under employed workers, and anyone who needs a little help to get into a career field.
The Pine Technical and Community College programs range from 40 hours to 200 hours The college has designed programs that will result in a certificate and/or three college credits.
Deputy shoots, kills suspect on I-35
A deputy of the Pine County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a suspect during a confrontation on Interstate 35 near mile marker 180 and the Mora exit on Friday, Oct. 9.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the deputy involved in the incident as Deputy Joshua Pepin, who has been with the Pine County Sheriff’s Office for five years. According to the BCA, Pepin shot and killed Anthony Michael Legato, 25, of Oak Park.
The BCA reports that Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call on Friday around 1:45 p.m. from the victim of an alleged domestic incident at the Grand Casino Hinckley. The deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle and began to pursue it.
The suspect entered I-35 the wrong way, driving south in the northbound lane. The vehicle then stopped. Pepin fired his weapon during the encounter that followed, and Legato was struck. Legato’s vehicle rolled forward, crashing into an oncoming vehicle and then came to a stop in the median.
Deputies provided immediate medical assistance, but EMTs pronounced Legato deceased at the scene. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Zemek ends 25-year chapter at library
Karen Zemek has spent two and a half decades years behind the desk of the Pine City Public Library, sharing her love of books while building connections in the community. Now she is retiring to spend more time with grandchildren, cooking – and reading.
“This was a very hard decision,” Zemek said. “But when you’re 70 years old and people younger than you have retired, well, why am I working?’ I’m definitely going to miss the people. Pine City has wonderful people.”
