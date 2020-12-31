43 county businesses apply for CARES Act funds
Pine County is moving ahead with its plan to distribute over $3.6m in federal CARES Act funds to area businesses, nonprofits, food shelves and individuals in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown.
The county set aside $1.8m to deliver to local businesses in two stages. The first stage of that process is now being wrapped up. Pine County Administrator David Minke said a total of 43 grants were submitted with a total request of $333,889.64.
In this garden, it’s always spring
Some people look at old farm equipment and see history, the ingenuity of an earlier era or a nostalgic reminder of the way things used to be. Others just see junk. Loren Langager sees possibilities. Langager spent 36 years as an art teacher in Mounds View High School. He and his wife Charlene – who have been married since 1962 – retired to their property near Pine City in 1999. And now he is bringing possibilities to life in his garden on Cross Lake.
Remembering, honoring a Pine City hero
It has been 10 years since Pine City High School graduate and U.S. Marine Corps Master Sergeant Daniel L. Fedder died in the line of duty in Afghanistan, but his memory still shines bright for those who knew him and honor his legacy.
Master Sergeant Fedder was a 16-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was the recipient of many military awards, including the Purple Heart, two Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medals and a Joint Service Achievement Medal. He was also posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal with combat distinguishing device for heroic actions.
Fedder was an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialist, and his life was cut short at age 34 when he was killed by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan on Aug. 27, 2010.
COVID outbreak in Sandstone Prison
Nearly 100 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Federal Correctional Institute in Sandstone, raising Pine County’s total count of COVID-19 cases to 284 as of Monday, Sept. 21.
county officials urge action to save Willow River CIP
The Pine County Board of Commissioners have unanimously approved a resolution to support the Challenge Incarceration Program in Willow River – and to oppose the Minnesota Department of Correction’s current plans to close that facility.
The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Willow River – which has been in existence since 1951 – will be closing due what it describes as a “substantial budget crisis.”
