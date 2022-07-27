Sheriff Report
July 18, 9:43 a.m., report of traffic theft, Linden Tree Road, Grasston
July 18 2:25 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, 13th Street SW, Pine City
July 18, 3:14 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street S, Pine City
July 18, 4:36 p.m., report of criminal sex conduct, Deer Valley Road, Pine City
July 18, 9:28 p.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 70, Pine City
July 18, 11:16 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Main Street S, Pine City
July 19, 4:57 a.m., report of attempt pickup, State Highway 70, Pine City
July 19, 10:46 a.m., report of person lost/found, 9th Street SW, Pine City
July 19, 3:05 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 20, 12:00 p.m., report of person lost/found, Island Resort Road, Pine City
July 20, 7:34 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Wildwood Road, Brook Park
July 21, 8:38 p.m., report of disturbance, Birch Bark Road, Brook Park
July 22, 1:35 a.m., report of theft, 5th Street SE, Pine City
July 22, 11:54 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, Mid River Road, Pine City
July 22, 6:14 p.m., report of hit and run property, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 23, 5:36 p.m., report of property lost/found, 1st Avenue NE, Pine City
Jail Roster
July 18
Giampolo, Christopher Michael Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Vu, Van Mai Probable Cause: Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle
July 19
Borowick, Aaron Ray Pine County Warrant Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued By Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Lindman, Jacob Allen Probable Cause: Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Fleeing an Officer In a Motor Vehicle
McGrath, Joshua Caine Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Reid Otis Hold For Other Agency: Bench Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle
Stenger, Joshua Allen Pine County Warrant Bench-Felony Warrant Issued By Pine-Receiving Stolen Property
July 20
Casey, Kiley Lynn Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud
Dyals, Brody Rusch Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-False Imprisonment-Intentional Restraint
McQuade, Michael Roy Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Fuguitive From Justice From Other State
Reid, Michelle Ann Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Dangerous Weapons-Metal-Knuckles/Switch Blade-Theft-After Identification Numbers/Symbols-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
Roseland, Dallas Joe Pine County Warrant-Receiving Stolen Property Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage Other Circumstances-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Hunting-Illegal Transport Firearm in Motor Vehicle-Unloaded, Uncased in Prohibited Area-Escape From Custody-Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest, While on Charge or Conviction or Adjudication-Receiving Stolen Property-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
July 21
Adams, Raymond Carl Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Controlled Substance Offense-Prohibitions on Property Use
Bartz, Calvin Edward Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Contact Under 16-Significant Relationship
Benson, Rande Marc Allen Probable Cause: Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Burglary-4th Deg-To Commit Misdemeanor
Frensko, Jeremy John Boarder, Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Googleye, Kyle Ray Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm
Hughes, Wayne Dale Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order
Kenney, Joshua James Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Leonhard, Shane Martin Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony
Locken, Mark Arthur Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Lyons, Kevin James Jr. Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Contact Under 18; Fear Great Bodily Harm
Ranum, Benjamin Maurice Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance
Tibbetts, James Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Escape From Custody-Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest, While on Charge or Conviction or Adjudication
Ward, Robert Duane Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
July 22
Elling, Kyla Raine Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order Violate No Contact Misdemeanor
Flowers, Timothy Daniel Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Solicit Child or Believe to be a Child Through Electronic Communication to Engage in Sexual Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Quinnell, Jonathan Dean Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Felony
Quinnell, Sherri Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Thomas, Summer Rose Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
