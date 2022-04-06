Pine County has been awarded Federal Funds made available through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program authorized under the Stewart B McKinney Homeless Assistance Act. The program was created to help meet the needs of the hungry and homeless people throughout the United States. Funds are available to local nonprofits or government agencies providing food and shelter services.
Pine County has been chosen to receive $7,589 in Phase 39 and $24,466 ARPA-R funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Pine County.
Pine County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously to Family Pathways Food Shelves, New Pathways, Catholic Charities, and A Place For You. These agencies were responsible for providing emergency meals and nights of lodging and utilities help.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Kathy Wills, Local Board Chair, Family Pathways, 6413 Oak St, North Branch, 651-674-8040 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Friday, April 22 at 4 p.m. The meeting to distribute funds will be a Zoom meeting and applicants will be notified of the time. If you apply for funding, you must attend the Zoom meeting
A Local Board will determine how the funds awarded to Pine County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. Under terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
