Pine County budget talks begin

As Pine County prepares to set its levy for 2023, the board of commissioners discussed their preliminary budget at the Sept. 6 regular board meeting. The board will have to adopt a preliminary levy by the end of September, presumably at the Sept. 20 board meeting. A special meeting will be scheduled if needed, according to county administrator, David Minke.
Overall, the county is expecting approximately $53.8 million in revenue next year but has $55.5 million in expenses, which includes additional requests from various departments, leaving an increase of approximately $1.6 million to decide what to do with. If all needs and wishes were granted, the $1.6 million would result in a 8.1% levy increase. Historically, the levy increase has hovered around 4% since 2011. The general fund balance currently sits at 26% which is within their goal of 20-35%.
Those departments largely asking for additional funds include the sheriff’s office ($595,540 in additional staff, training, purchasing of rifles for squads, purchasing of tasers, health insurance increases, staff cost of living adjustments and step increases), jail ($301,127 in additional medical services for inmates, cost increases for food and beverages, health insurance increases, and staff COLA and step increases), health and human services department ($264,099 in increased out-of-home placement costs, decreased state aid, health insurance increases, staff COLA and step increases), probation department ($179,270 in East Central Regional Juvenile Center out-of-home placement costs being shifted from the HHS Budget to Probation at $110,000, health insurance increases, staff COLA and step increases), and assessor department ($116,630 in an additional property appraiser due to new assessment contracts with cities and townships, health insurance increases and staff COLA and step increases).
County commissioner, Steve Hallan, said he would like to look at a “three-legged” approach to trimming down the expected increase through ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) COVID-funds, cuts to increases by department and a levy increase. “Departments and staff will have to make some cuts and we’ll have to dip into ARPA funds,” said Hallan.
Commissioner JJ Waldhalm, of Sturgeon Lake, said he agreed but asked if the county could do a zero percent increase in the levy and said he would like to see that.
Hallan said that would only be “kicking the can down the road,” noting they did that for a few years. “We got to the point where we weren’t buying squad cars and tires for dump trucks. Even if we just did a 1% increase, we would still have to catch up,” he added.
Waldhalm expressed his frustration with the state sitting on the historic surplus. Hallan said, “And they’re giving us cuts which is what irks me.”
Waldhalm added that he would like to see a two-legged approach to balancing the budget and not increase the levy. Minke added that about 80% of the increased proposed budget is in the way of salaries.
