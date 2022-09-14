Pine County budget talks begin

The Pine County Board of Commissioners mull over additional spending needs from various departments as they set their preliminary levy.

 

 T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer

As Pine County prepares to set its levy for 2023, the board of commissioners discussed their preliminary budget at the Sept. 6 regular board meeting. The board will have to adopt a preliminary levy by the end of September, presumably at the Sept. 20 board meeting. A special meeting will be scheduled if needed, according to county administrator, David Minke.

