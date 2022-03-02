The Pine County Board of Commissioners conducts two regular meetings each month. The business of the county, however, is not limited to only those two meetings. In addition to the regular board meetings, the county supports and participates in many local and regional committees. These committees can be divided into three main types: (1) county commissioner committees, (2) citizen committees, and (3) regional committees.
The first group, county commissioner committees, are those committees that oversee the county operations and make recommendations to the county board. Some of these committees meet monthly or quarterly. These committees include the Personnel Committee, Facility Committee, Health and Human Services Advisory Committee, and Information Technology Committee.
Some committees meet infrequently or only as needed, such as the Labor Relations and Negotiations Committee, Government Operations Committee, and Finance and Investment Committee.
None of these commissioner committees have independent decision-making authority. The role of these committees is to make reports and recommendations to the full board of commissioners for consideration and action. The commissioners on these committees can develop a deeper knowledge and understanding of the issues and lead the county board discussion of those topics.
The next type of committee is the citizen committees. The county has three committees that are primarily citizens and have delegated or statutory authority to make decisions on behalf of the county. These committees include the Zoning Board, Housing and Redevelopment Authority/Economic Development Authority (HRA/EDA), and Extension Committee. The names of these committees are descriptive of the work they do. The Zoning Board consists of seven members – one from each commissioner district and two at large. The HRA/EDA consists of five members – one from each commissioner district, and the Extension Committee consists of nine members – six residents, two county commissioners, and a representative from the county auditor’s office.
The county commissioners also sit on many regional boards. Often these are organized as Joint Powers Authority (JPA) Boards where two or more counties have formally delegated authority to that board. Those boards may be only county commissioners or include citizen members. An example of a regional JPA that includes only commissioner members is the East Central Solid Waste Commission. Sometimes the JPA may include commissioners and citizens; an example of this type of JPA is the East Central Library Board.
These committees help the county commissioner govern by sharing the workload, engaging residents, and working across county boundaries with our neighboring counties.
David Minke is the Pine County administrator.
