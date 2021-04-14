Total number of cases: 3,065
New cases last week: 59
Positive cases incarcerated at Willow River: 77
Positive cases incarcerated at FCI Sandstone: 751
Patients who had to be hospitalized: 167
Age range of patients: 0-98 years old
Deaths: 21
People with at least one vaccine dose: 8,473
Percentage of residents vaccinated: 35%
Register to receive a vaccine through https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector/index.jsp
Contact the Pine County COVID-19 Hotline at 320-591-1690 or public.health@co.pine.mn.us
Statistics provided by Pine County Public Health and Minnesota Public Health. Updated April 12.
