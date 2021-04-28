Total number of cases: 3,177

New cases last week: 50

Age range of patients: 0-98 years old

Deaths: 21

People with at least one vaccine dose: 9,415

Percentage of Pine County residents vaccinated: 39%

Register to receive a vaccine through https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector/index.jsp

Contact the Pine County COVID-19 Hotline at 320-591-1690 or public.health@co.pine.mn.us

Statistics provided by Minnesota Public Health. Updated  April 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.