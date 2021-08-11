FRIDAY DERBY RESULTS
Stock Trucks:
1. Matt Wiberg
2. Marty Youngbauer
3. Chris Gunderson
4. Brody Clark
Little Trucks:
1. Jordan Hecht
2. Cory Leaf
3. Tyler Thompson
4. Dome House
Stock Cars:
1. Greg Gorman
2. Tom Waters
3. Derek Gorman
4. Mike Gray
Big Trucks:
1. Tyler Pangerl
2. Josh Clark
3. Dillon Hanson
4. Gavin Rockstroh/Steffan Hannah
Imperials:
1. Chris Gray
2. Dale Smith
3. Skip Peterson
4. Chad McKellar
5. Brian Gray
Hardest Hit Trophy:
Chad McKellar
Best Paint Job:
Shane Roatch
SATURDAY DERBY RESULTS
Stock Cars:
1. Brian Gray
2. Morgan Schultz
3. Cody Blazek
4. Paul Johnson
Stock Trucks:
1. Trevor Adolfson
2. Brody Clark
3. Gavin Rockstroh
4. Marty Youngbauer
Little Trucks:
1. Jeremiah Mohr
2. Cory Leaf
3. Tyler Thompson
4. Dakota LaFrenz
Couples Cars:
1. Jason and Court Blazek
2. Gino Castellino and Sarah Schumacher
3. Bob Neubauer and Connie Blazek
4. Cody and Ashley Blazek
Imperials:
1. Cole Peterson
2. Jason Zastera
3. Trig Laase
4. Craig Ploetz
5. Jake Cornelius
Hardest hit:
Cole Peterson
Best Paint Job:
Morgan Schultz
