FRIDAY DERBY RESULTS

 Stock Trucks:

1. Matt Wiberg

2. Marty Youngbauer

3. Chris Gunderson

4. Brody Clark

Little Trucks:

1. Jordan Hecht

2. Cory Leaf

3. Tyler Thompson

4. Dome House

Stock Cars:

1. Greg Gorman

2. Tom Waters

3. Derek Gorman

4. Mike Gray

Big Trucks:

1. Tyler Pangerl

2. Josh Clark

3. Dillon Hanson

4. Gavin Rockstroh/Steffan Hannah

Imperials:

1. Chris Gray

2. Dale Smith

3. Skip Peterson

4. Chad McKellar

5. Brian Gray 

Hardest Hit Trophy:

Chad McKellar

Best Paint Job:

Shane Roatch

SATURDAY DERBY RESULTS

Stock Cars:

1. Brian Gray 

2. Morgan Schultz

3. Cody Blazek   

4. Paul Johnson 

Stock Trucks:

1. Trevor Adolfson

2. Brody Clark

3. Gavin Rockstroh

4. Marty Youngbauer

Little Trucks:

1. Jeremiah Mohr

2. Cory Leaf

3. Tyler Thompson  

4. Dakota LaFrenz

Couples Cars:

1. Jason and Court Blazek

2. Gino Castellino and Sarah Schumacher

3. Bob Neubauer and Connie Blazek

4. Cody and Ashley Blazek

Imperials:  

1. Cole Peterson  

2. Jason Zastera 

3. Trig Laase

4. Craig Ploetz 

5. Jake Cornelius

Hardest hit:

Cole Peterson

Best Paint Job:

Morgan Schultz

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.