Pine County Fair happening Aug. 3

The Pine County Fair will be happening Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, August 7, and the fair organizers “look forward to seeing you at the Greater Minnesota Get-Together!”
A special Pre-Fair Celebration will be taking place on Tuesday, August 2. There will be music, food, and beverages only with no exhibits, carnival, or other fair events starting until Wednesday. Bands will be playing from 5-10 p.m. at the Bandshell and Event Center.
“Last year for the first time, we successfully started the fair a day early,” said Branden Sward, Pine County Fair Board member. “Unfortunately, this year with the way schedules lined up, we are unable to have everything open, so we figured there is no reason we still couldn’t have food, music, and beverages! On Tuesday, August 2, we will open up at 5 p.m. with the very talented Maddy Braun until 7 pm in the Bandshell. Then from 7-10 p.m., Monroe Crossing will be playing in the event center.”
On Wednesday, the fair will kick off with a 4H Dog Agility Show at 8 a.m. at the Pit area, along with food, indoor vendor booths, open class exhibits and 4-H exhibits to view. Music will start at 2 p.m. with Tim Haddler performing at the Event Center, at 7 p.m. with the Neighberz Band at the Bandshell and at 7 p.m. with Buffalo Head at the Event Center. The carnival will open at 5 p.m. Come out and meet the Pine City Ambassador candidates at 6 p.m. at the Bandshell. A truck pull will take place at 7 p.m. at the Grandstand.
On Thursday, similar events will be happening with a 7 a.m. opening of the 4-H Food Building, 11 a.m. exhibit buildings opening, noon carnival opening, and music by Catrina Campbell from 1-5 p.m. at the Bandshell and from 7-11 p.m. the Rose Family and Dennis Stroughmatt at the Event Center. The night will conclude with a Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. at the Grandstand. Food and beverages will also be available throughout the day via various vendors and the beer hall.
On Friday, August 5, a similar schedule will be held for the 4-H Food Building, exhibit buildings, carnival, food vendors, and beer hall. Music will begin at the Bandshell with The Millionaires & Larry Rose followed by an Elvis Tribute at 5 p.m. and from 7-11 p.m., music by the Midwest’s largest Chicago tribute band, the Duluth Transit Authority. From 2-6 p.m., Kenny Krona and Rick Steiner will be playing at the Event Center, and from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., The Maddy Braun Band will be playing at the Event Center. A Demolition Derby will be held at 7 p.m. at the Grandstand.
On Saturday, all food vendors, exhibits and carnival will be open. The Pine County Fun Run will begin at the Pine City Beach at 8 a.m., and a 4-H FAshion Revue Show will be held at the Bandshell at 11 a.m. From noon to 4 p.m., Inside Strait will play at the Bandshell, and from noon to 3 p.m.m Tim Hadler will perform “Hank Williams Revisited” at the Event Center. From 1-3 p.m., a Craft Brew Rendezvous will be held at the Bandshell, and a livestock auction will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Livestock Show Arena. At 4 p.m., a parade will be held in downtown Pine City. From 5-7 p.m., Willy Frietag will be at the Event Center, from 5-6:30 p.m., 4-H Performing Arts Variety Show will be held at the Bandshell, from 6-10 p.m., Erik Weaver Karaoke will be at the Bandshell, at 7 p.m. a Demolition Derby will be held at the Grandstand, and from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., the Five Minute Major band will be performing at the Event Center.
And on Sunday, August 7, all food vendors, exhibits (open from noon-4 p.m.) and carnival will be open. A church service will be held at 9 a.m. at the Bandshell. From noon to 3 p.m., Kids Sunday Funday will be held at the Grandstand, Pit area, and Bandshell with Raffles, Pedal Pull, Money Scramble, Balloon Artist, Yo-Yo Man, Games, Music, Petting zoo, Fair Hair Do’s, Face Painting, Power Wheels Derby, and more. From noon to 3 p.m., Nathan Frazer will be playing at the Bandshell. At 1 p.m., a Pedal Pull for kids will be held at the Grandstand. From 2-6 p.m., the Jolly Zuks will play at the Event Center, and at 6 p.m., a talent show will take place at the Bandshell.
Fairgrounds improvements
“Over the last couple years, we have made a lot of improvements to the fairgrounds,” noted Sward. “Some very noticeable, like new ceiling tin, insulation and lights to keep the heat down in our commercial buildings, updated bathrooms and showers on the west side bathrooms by the horse barns, and some updates no one will see, like all of our new buried water lines to bring water to all parts of the grounds.”
He added that these projects or the fair couldn’t be done without the countless volunteered hours from the fairboard members and members of the community!
For information on the fair, visit https://www.pinecountyfair.com/ or the Pine County Fair Facebook page, and for more information on the Pine County Parade, visit the Pine City Chamber website at http://www.pinecitychamber.com/pine-county-parade/.
We hope to see you at the Pine County Fair!
