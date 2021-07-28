After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pine County Fair is back in business in 2021. And to mark the occasion, the Fair kicks off a day early – on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
“We’re opening at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and we’ll have entertainment in the Bandshell and the Event Center,” said Fair Board President Pete Leibel. “We’re excited to have a fair this year – and the extra day, hopefully to spread things out a little bit.”
Leibel said that the Fair Board member spent the past year making changes and upgrades to the property. He noted that they put in fencing for the cattle, fixed a leaking roof and put insulation in the ceiling of the exhibition building to try to keep that building cooler. There’s also all-new lighting in two of the exhibit buildings and in the horse barn as well.
“We’ve done a lot of improvements around the fairgrounds,” Leibel said. “The year off, we were able to get some things done.”
Music starts on Tuesday evening at both the Bandshell and the Event Center, with a range of rock tunes, country songs and polka favorites that will continue for all six days of the Fair. Teenage up-and-comer Maddy Braun will travel up from Nashville back to her home state of Minnesota, and make her Fair debut at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, with a repeat performance at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6. As usual, the Fair Grandstand will welcome visitors to the truck pull on Wednesday night, the tractor pull on Thursday night, and the demolition derby (including the Chrysler Imperial championship event) on Friday and Saturday nights. All events start at 7 p.m.
Starting at noon on Sunday will be a “Sunday Funday” full of events especially for the kids, including balloon animal and yo-yo performers, money scramble, pedal pull, power wheels derby and much more.
“It’s going to be great,” Leibel said. “We have just a huge amount of community support for that. We just can’t thank the businesses and the community enough who have donated.”
The only two Fair favorites which will still be on hold this year are the 4-H breakfast stand and – possibly – the bingo hall.
Leibel said that they are still hoping that a group will come forward in time to take over the bingo operation.
“We’re not going to stop pursuing bingo there,” Leibel said. “A lot of people come out just for the bingo – it’s a great place to sit, play a few hands and let the kids ride on the rides.
“A lot of organizations have some older folks that take care of some of that stuff, and I can understand that some of those are a little bit leery to come out and be around all of those people,” he said. “I totally get that.”
Leibel noted that the Fair has taken some extra measures – including hand sanitizer and handwashing stations – to help keep things clean in the face of rising COVID numbers.
“We understand that people may still have anxiety about the COVID situation,” he said. “We are open 100%, just like normal years at the Fair. We would ask that people that aren’t comfortable with that, maybe the Fair’s not the best place for them. We just want people to use common sense.
“We’re excited to see the smiling faces of the kids,” he said. “That’s why the Fair Board members are on the Fair Board – because it’s all about the kids for us. I think this year it’s going to be a great turnout. People are ready to let loose a little bit and come out. We’re super excited to have the Fair.”
The 2021 Pine County Fair will be held from Tuesday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 8. As always, the Pine County Fair is both a free gate and free parking event. For more information visit the Pine County Fair Facebook page or www.pinecountyfair.com.
