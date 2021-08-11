After a year with no fair, the Pine County Fair roared back in 2021 with an extra day and throngs of visitors coming in to share the fun and take in the action. The Pokegama Lake Association reported sales of more than 4,000 ears of corn, the Pine County Fair Board reported sales of 99 kegs of beer on Friday night alone (with Saturday’s sale of 95 kegs coming in a close second) – and Pine County Public Health was able to provide more than 60 free COVID-19 vaccinations to visitors. Look for derby results, tractor pull results, truck pull results and more Fair photos inside this issue of the Pioneer.
Pine County Fair’s return is a big hit
- Lance Furber | The Pioneer
