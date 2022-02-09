*Below is a the complete County Board story. In the paper copy this week the story was cut off. We will run t in its entirety next week and apologize for the error.*
Economic development was at the forefront for Pine County as a resolution was recently passed by the Pine County Board of Commissioners assigning Economic Development Authority (EDA) powers to the existing county Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA).
This gives the County the ability to levy money which would expand upon the work of the existing HRA. Previously, only the county’s EDA, explained Pine County Administrator David Minke, could only impact juridictions which pass a resolution to allow it. But granting EDA authority to the existing HRA will now allow the County to levy a maximum of .0185% of the market value of property ($18.50 on a $100,000 home) for general economic development projects.
The projects could include, according to Pine County Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter: broadband development; working with land developers to locate businesses and housing in the community; providing resources and connections to residents and businesses owners looking to move here, start a business, or expand into the area; and assisting with marketing the community to visitors, potential new businesses and residents.
“Given that the existing HRA has successfully managed two housing projects (Finlayson Manor and Sandstone Manor) and has a board of five active and interested community members, the HRA is well situated to expand its role and provide the leadership necessary for Pine County to develop a comprehensive approach to housing and economic development in concert with our local partners,” stated Minke. He added that by assigning the EDA powers to the HRA, none of the current HRA powers would be diminished and that all projects would have to come through the county board for approval. He also stated that these general economic development activities will help to attract and retain good jobs and a trained workforce.
Administrator Minke said that gaps were identified which included lack of communication among the existing development agencies, inconsistent services and lack of resources, lack of access to the county’s revolving loan funds, no branding effort for the region, and a general lack of consistency of zoning information. For these reasons, the committee felt this was the right move.
Pine City Council and HRA member, Mary Kay Sloan, said, “We have a very good HRA board and have had positive discussions about connecting with EDA … I think it is a good group that is willing to put some hard work into this.”
Commissioner Steve Hallan noted, “The idea that the HRA board would go wild with a levy is pretty much nonexistent because of safeguards in the resolution and in statute in the amount they can levy.”
Commissioner Matt Ludwig said, “It [levy amount] will always come back to us. I think it has to do with the fact that we have a levy, the school district and townships have levies … and the public is affected by all of it. It just adds up, but it’s good that it will come through us first.”
Commissioner Terry Lovgren added, “It will open a lot of doors.”
It was determined at the meeting that two commissioners, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig would sit on the HRA board as liaisons from the County.
The board voted unanimously in favor of the resolution.
Pine City Pioneer note: This story was not continued onto Page 17 as stated in the printed copy. Here is the full copy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.