Jail Roster
June 19
Balsimo, Robert William: Prob. Cause-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Rev.-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marij.-Obstr. Leg. Process-Lawful Execution Leg. Process-Flee Peace Officer in a Motor Veh.
Hanson, Carter Robert: Prob. Cause-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation
Heesaker, Craig David: Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Wright, Clayton: Prob. Cause-Terror. Threats-Cause or Attempt Cause Terror-Disorderly Conduct
June 21
Becken, Darrick Allen: Summons-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 with 2 hours
Grundmann, Kaylee: Pine County Warrant, Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
June 22
Wanna, Howard Lawrence: Hold for Other Agency
Yang, Toua Fue: Pine County Warrant-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Receiving Stolen Property-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
June 23
Benjamin, Joyce Marie: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 within 2 hours
Brewster, Franklin: Prob. Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer--Traffic Collision-Failure to Notify Owner of Damaged Property-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
Jensrud, Leonard Dale: Confined but Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Ronald James: Hold for Other Agency
Maki, Sara Beth: Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Breath or test refusal or failure
Sullivan, Vernon Robert: Prob. Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax-Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Pharmacy-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult.
Taylor, David Louis: Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property-Arrest of Adult
Wheelecor, Robert: Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 With 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Wimmer, Tristan Gary: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 hours.
June 24
Bild, Mark Allan: Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Gregory, Matthew: Prob. Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-DWI-Fourth Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
Leecy, Deandrea Jewell: Hold for Other Agency
Leger, Brett Duane: Prob. Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic Drivers License-Driving after Revocation-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Mendele, Patrick Richard: Prob. Cause-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
Nelson, Kellie Shelene: Hold for Other Agency
Saumer, David Martin: Prob. Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-Driver License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
June 25
Campbell-Berry, Trevor: Prob. Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving after Cancellation-Inimical to public safety-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Disorderly Conduct-Assault-4th Degree-Public Employee-Arrest of Adult.
Graham, John Marcus: Prob. Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Wieczorek, Susan Marie: Prob. Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
Ziegler, Gavin James: Prob. Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Flee a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable-Arrest of Adult.
