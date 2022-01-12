Pine County joins opioid lawsuit

The Pine County Board of Commissioners discussed a number of items including an opioid lawsuit settlement and elected official salaries, among other topics.
Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson said at the meeting that the County was part of a litigation that sued manufacturers and distributors of sale of opioids and that the County is considering whether they should continue with the process. Frederickson added that there are a number of possibilities on how to use the settlement money, which would be approximately $50,000 per year for the next 18 years.
“We could establish a solid program to combat drug addiction in the county,” noted Frederickson.
Frederickson explained the history of the lawsuit in a later email saying that initially the states would be receiving most of the settlement money, not the local jurisdictions. “The small jurisdictions held out for a better deal and refused to join until most of the money went to these jurisdictions. Minnesota is one of those few states where the local jurisdictions cover the public health issues,” said Frederickson. He added that the State eventually agreed to send 75% of the settlement to local jurisdictions, and came up with a formula of how much money each jurisdiction would get. Minnesota’s estimated settlement is over $250,000,000. Of that, Pine County would receive an estimated $1.2 million over the next 18 years.
“So, given the favorable amount to Pine County, the County decided to join the settlement and end its lawsuit with the four entities,” said Frederickson.
Jared Shepherd, of Campbell Knutson, P.A., and one of the attorneys working on the opioid litigation, said that the Minnesota Attorney General convened an expert panel on public health and came up with a number of ways the counties can use the settlement money. “The uses are pretty flexible,” he added.
Frederickson said they had settled with four of the defendants and Shepherd added that “the big one” still not settled is Purdue Pharma. “The federal judge rejected bankruptcy and their role in how much they had to contribute in their bankruptcy,” added Shepherd.
Pine County Administrator David Minke noted that the attorney piece is done now, and it was time for counties to step in, adding that a legislative change to Minnesota Statute 256 and to the Opioid Epidemic Response Advisory Council would be needed next.
“Then the money can flow more clearly to local governments,” said Minke. “Once we get through settlement, public health will be the lead in determining how the money will be used.”
He added that Pine County has a significant addiction problem. “This won’t solve all those problems but can leverage other resources to make a dent in the problems we have in the County,” said Minke.
County Commissioner Steve Hallan, of Pine City, said that the drug coalition may have an idea on how to use the money as well.
The resolution authorizing Pine County to participate in the settlement process was passed with all commissioners in favor.
Elected official salary discussion
During the public forum section of the meeting, Sandstone Township clerk, Ailene Croup, spoke with concerns of increasing county elected officials’ salaries. She said that in Sandstone Township the average household income is $45,000 and felt that the board should keep salaries down so residents aren’t overly burdened.
County Commissioner Josh Mohr opened the discussion on setting salaries as part of a regular agenda item. “In the last couple of years, we tried aligning the sheriff to right in the middle of neighboring counties and compared about five or six counties,” said Mohr. “The sheriff was pretty low on the scale for a few years.”
Commissioner Matt Ludwig noted, “This salary is for an office. We all know law enforcement is pretty important, and it’s something that I take into consideration.”
Commissioner Terry Lovgren added, “I can’t see just anyone stepping in and doing Reese or Jeff’s job.”
The county attorney’s salary was discussed. Commissioner Mohr said, “There was much discussion and trying to compare similar counties … this puts him pretty much in the middle for salaries. And we all know he could probably go somewhere else and make a lot more money. He does a great job and we’re lucky to have him.”
Commissioner Ludwig added, “The county attorney is the highest position in law enforcement because he decides who’s going to be prosecuted and advises the sheriffs office staff – it’s the whole fabric of what keeps us a civil society.”
Ludwig also said that Frederickson has taken on the prosecutions for the cities in the county which has brought in approximately $40,000 in revenue.
Lovgren added that there are more cases going to court than in previous years. “We know we’re safer because we have people that will stand up for our rights,” she said.
The elected officials’ salaries were approved with a 6% increase for the sheriff’s salary and a 5% increase for the county attorney, and the county commissioners set their salaries and per diems with no increase from last year.
