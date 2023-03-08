Pine County offering backyard compost bins and rain barrels

Are you looking to conserve resources and help the environment? Pine County is partnering with the Recycling Association of Minnesota this spring to provide a sale of home compost bins ($76+tax) and rain barrels ($90+tax). Orders can be placed online at http://recycleminnesota.org/work/compost-bins-rain-barrels/ Supplies are limited, so act fast!

