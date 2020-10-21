TOWNSHIPS

Arlone 8 a.m.-8 p.m.   

Cloverdale Senior Citizen Ctr, 38736 Cloverdale Rd, Hinckley        

Arna 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 50252 1st Ave, Markville

Barry 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Odd Fellows Lodge #154, 104 Old Hwy 61 N, Hinckley   Birch Creek Mail Ballot    8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Bremen 7 a.m.-8 p.m. City Hall, 7369 Hwy 61, Rutledge           

Brook Park 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Lion’s Den, Main St S, Brook Park         

Bruno Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Chengwatana 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 27136 Forest Rd, Pine City        

Clover 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 48988 State Hwy 48, Hinckley

Crosby 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 40922 Fishtail Rd, Hinckley         

Danforth Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Dell Grove 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Em Luth. Church, 16726 Grindstone Lake Rd, Sandstone   

Finlayson 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 36923 State Hwy 18, Sandstone       Fleming Mail Ballot     8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Hinckley 7 a.m.-8 p.m. American Legion Hall, Hinckley        

Kerrick Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Kettle River Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Mission Creek 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 24784 Main St, Beroun        

Munch 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Town Hall, 32837 Cedar Creek Rd, Hinckley        New Dosey    Mail Ballot     8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Nickerson Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Norman Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City    

Ogema 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 41040 Alma Razor Rd, Hinckley        

Park Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Partridge 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Askov Comm. Ctr, 6369 Kobmagergade, Askov    

Pine City 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 21977 St Croix Rd, Pine City        

Pine Lake 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 1999 Hwy 18, Finlayson        

Pokegama 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Rd, Pine City        Royalton 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Rd, Braham        

Sandstone 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Senior Citizen Ctr, Main St, Sandstone        

Sturgeon Lake Mail Ballot    8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City    

Wilma 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Duxbury Town Hall, 61207 Duxbury Rd, Duxbury

Windemere  7 a.m.-8 p.m. Duxbury Town Hall, 91546 Military Rd, Sturgeon Lake

CITIES

Askov Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City    

Brook Park Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Bruno Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Denham Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City    

Finlayson Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Henriette Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Hinckley 7 a.m.-8 p.m. City Hall, 106 1st St SE, Hinckley            

Kerrick Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City    

Pine City  7 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Govt Ctr, 315 Main St S, Pine City    

Rock Creek  7 a.m.-8 p.m. City Center, Hwy 70 & Co Rd 361, Rock Creek    

Rutledge 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

City Hall, 7369 Hwy 61, Rutledge        

Sandstone 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Community Worship Center, 114 Minnesota St, Sandstone

Sturgeon Lake Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Willow River Mail Ballot  8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City        

**All election related questions should be directed to the Pine County Auditor’s Office at 320-591-1670**

