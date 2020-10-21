TOWNSHIPS
Arlone 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Cloverdale Senior Citizen Ctr, 38736 Cloverdale Rd, Hinckley
Arna 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 50252 1st Ave, Markville
Barry 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Odd Fellows Lodge #154, 104 Old Hwy 61 N, Hinckley Birch Creek Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Bremen 7 a.m.-8 p.m. City Hall, 7369 Hwy 61, Rutledge
Brook Park 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Lion’s Den, Main St S, Brook Park
Bruno Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Chengwatana 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 27136 Forest Rd, Pine City
Clover 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 48988 State Hwy 48, Hinckley
Crosby 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 40922 Fishtail Rd, Hinckley
Danforth Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Dell Grove 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Em Luth. Church, 16726 Grindstone Lake Rd, Sandstone
Finlayson 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 36923 State Hwy 18, Sandstone Fleming Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Hinckley 7 a.m.-8 p.m. American Legion Hall, Hinckley
Kerrick Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Kettle River Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Mission Creek 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 24784 Main St, Beroun
Munch 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 32837 Cedar Creek Rd, Hinckley New Dosey Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Nickerson Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Norman Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Ogema 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 41040 Alma Razor Rd, Hinckley
Park Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Partridge 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Askov Comm. Ctr, 6369 Kobmagergade, Askov
Pine City 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 21977 St Croix Rd, Pine City
Pine Lake 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 1999 Hwy 18, Finlayson
Pokegama 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Rd, Pine City Royalton 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Rd, Braham
Sandstone 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Senior Citizen Ctr, Main St, Sandstone
Sturgeon Lake Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Wilma 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Duxbury Town Hall, 61207 Duxbury Rd, Duxbury
Windemere 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Duxbury Town Hall, 91546 Military Rd, Sturgeon Lake
CITIES
Askov Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Brook Park Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Bruno Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Denham Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Finlayson Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Henriette Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Hinckley 7 a.m.-8 p.m. City Hall, 106 1st St SE, Hinckley
Kerrick Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Pine City 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Govt Ctr, 315 Main St S, Pine City
Rock Creek 7 a.m.-8 p.m. City Center, Hwy 70 & Co Rd 361, Rock Creek
Rutledge 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
City Hall, 7369 Hwy 61, Rutledge
Sandstone 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Community Worship Center, 114 Minnesota St, Sandstone
Sturgeon Lake Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Willow River Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
**All election related questions should be directed to the Pine County Auditor’s Office at 320-591-1670**
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.