Pine County Probation Agent Michelle Sellner has been awarded the Outstanding Performance Award through the Minnesota Association of County Probation (MACPO). This award is given to a probation officer in good standing with MACPO who has demonstrated professionalism and leadership within their county or in the field of probation.
