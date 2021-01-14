First responders and the most vulnerable in Pine County have begun to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pine County Health and Human Services Director Rebecca Foss reported that the county received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine in late December. She said that they have now held vaccination clinics at two skilled nursing facilities in Pine County, and have begun to vaccinate local EMS personnel who are not affiliated with a health agency.
“By the end of this week, we will have given approximately 270 doses of Moderna,” Foss said. “We have vaccination clinics scheduled throughout January and into February.”
The Moderna vaccine is given in two doses, at 28 days apart. Pine County Public Health Director Samantha Lo stated that in clinical trials, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are 95% effective at preventing the infection with the virus. Lo said this is a very high efficacy rate, and people can be confident that this is a powerful and safe tool in fighting the pandemic.
Foss said that next on the list to be vaccinated are residents and staff of assisted living facilities followed by other health care workers.
Lo said she and the vaccination teams are on track to meet the state’s goal of providing the first dose of the vaccine to all Tier 1a individuals by the end of January.
“This is an exciting time for our community and Pine County Public Health is thrilled to be a vaccine provider,” Lo said. “Many of our fellow community members have suffered and sadly, COVID has claimed far too many lives. There is light at the end of this tunnel, and we are grateful to be meeting this important need.”
Lo stressed that receiving the vaccine is voluntary.
“Regarding side-effects, the most common complaint we have heard about is a sore arm,” Foss said. “We know that serious adverse side-effects are a rare, but potential event.” She said their nurses are trained to manage adverse side-effects, including acute allergic reactions.
Foss said they will be ready to start giving the vaccine to essential workers and the general population as soon as they are given direction to do so, and will connect with other health providers to coordinate their efforts.
“It’s important that we all work together to get the job done,” she said.
Foss thanked her staff, and said she is looking forward to the vaccine becoming more widely available so that anyone who wants to receive the vaccine can do so.
“The last ten months have been difficult for our entire community,” she said. “Although it may be months before most people are vaccinated, we are making strides in fighting the pandemic. The vaccine has proven to be both safe and effective- which gives us a powerful tool in keeping our community safe.”
Follow the Pine County Public Health Facebook page or the Pine County website at www.co.pine.mn.us/departments/health_and_human_services/coronavirus_(covid- 19)_resources/index.php.
