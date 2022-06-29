Sheriff Report
Sunday, June 19, 2022
4:07 p.m., Shoplifting, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
Monday, June 20, 2022
6:49 a.m., Theft, 4th St SE, Pine City
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
7:34 p.m., Suspicious Activity, 8th St NW, Pine City
8:32 p.m., Water Emergency, Cross Lake Rd SE, Pine City
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
11:58 a.m., Order Violation, County Hwy 61, Pine City
12:28 p.m., City Ordinance Violation, River Bend Dr, Pine City
6:23 p.m., MVA Property Damage, Pokegama Lake Rd, Pine City
Friday June 24, 2022
10:49 a.m., Order Violation, 2nd St NE, Pine City
11:31 p.m., Disturbance, Main St S, Pine City
Saturday June 25, 2022
1:32 a.m., Damage To Vehicle, Pokegama Ave W, Henriette
2:53 a.m., Overdose, Birchwood Trl, Pine City
12:56 p.m., Fight, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
6:29 p.m., Customer Trouble, Deer Valley Rd, Pine City
Jail Roster
June 20
BLALOCK, ASHLEY AMERICA Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Gross Misdemeanor Warrant - Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle
CEDERSTROM, EMILY FAYE Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree -Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
ROSA, ANTHONY THOMAS Probable Cause-Burglary-1st Deg-Dwelling-Occupied-Non-Accomplice Present -Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
UMBREIT, REBECCA ANN Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
VILLEBRUN, NINA ROSE Pine County Warrant: Bench - Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
June 21
BUGG, COLETTE DAWN Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
EYLANDT, JESSE QUINN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant-Arrest of Adult
ISLAM, CHEYENNE LYNN Probable Cause-Disorderly Conduct
JONES, DESTIN LAMAR Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued -Domestic Assault-Felony
June 22
BUTLER, JEFFREY RYAN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Failure to Appear-Chgd/Convicted of Felony-Arrest of Adult
GILFILLAN, ANDREW CHRISTIAN Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
HEIL, DAVID MICHAEL Probable Cause-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
June 23
BOWMAN, BRANDON DOUGLAS Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued
MEDICINE, DAKOTA KALOB Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
RUEGER, CHASE GABRIEL Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
SMITH, JOSEPH DANIEL Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Felony Warrant-Fugitive From Justice From Other State
June 24
BRETTHORST, WILLIAM Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
JONSGAARD, SHAWN LEE Probable Cause-Assault-5th Degree-Gross Misdemeanor
June 26
FOOTE, JORDAN CARL Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
KEHBORN, TRAVIS JOHN Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
NELSON, SHEILA MARIE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult
June 27
ODEGARD, AUSTIN MICHAEL Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
