May 3 - May 9
Theft, burglary, vandalism
May 3, 2:25 p.m., report of burglary, Loon Drive, Pine City
May 4, 11:56 a.m., report of burglary, Dewitt Lane, Askov
May 5, 3:50 p.m., report of burglary, Groningen Road, Sandstone
May 6, 10:50 a.m., report of theft, Main Street S, Pine City
May 7, 1:29 p.m., report of theft, Holly Road, Pine City
Miscellaneous
May 3, 4:21 p.m., report of traffic stop, 13th Street SW, Pine City
May 4, 2:41 p.m., report of vehicle prowl, 8th Street SW, Pine City
May 4, 2:46 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Main Street N, Pine City
May 4, 6:21 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 11st Street SW, Pine City
May 4, 9:58 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
May 5, 6:38 a.m., report of personal injury accident, 560th Street, Pine City
May 5, 6:50 a.m., report of traffic stop, 560th Street, Pine City
May 5, 1:39 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 5, 7:42 p.m., report of check welfare, Henriette Road, Pine City
May 5, 8:11 p.m., report of incident with squad, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
May 6, 1:10 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Cross Lake Road, Pine City
May 6, 3:21 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
May 6, 5:39 p.m., report of bullying, Main Street S, Pine City
May 7, 7:33 a.m., report of structure fire, 1st Street NE, Pine City
May 7, 6:50 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 7th Avenue SW, Pine City
May 7, 10:08 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
May 7, 11:27 p.m., report of suspicious activity, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
May 8, 12:07 a.m., report of threats, 560th Street, Pine City
May 8, 10:14 p.m., report of traffic complaint, Henriette Road, Pine City
May 8, 11:48 p.m., report of informational, Ravine Road, Pine City
Jail Roster
May 3
Mercer, Matthew Douglas Sr. Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Theft of Motor Fuel From Retailer
Monster, Timothy Michael Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Demonstrable Bodily Harm-Disorderly Conduct
Stephan, James Alan Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant issued by Benton, MN-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
May 4
Gangl, Nathan John Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Garbow, Tonilee Janice Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Disorderly Conduct
Huhta, Christopher Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult
Mesenbrink, Jacob Michael Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant
Miner, Derek Blake Under Sentence-Convicted-Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Victim Under 13-Actor Greater Than 26 m Old-Arrest of Adult
Winner, Travis Lee Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft/Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
May 5
Davis, Roxanne Gail Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree- Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Hankins, Andrew William Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Liability of Nonpresent Owner; Crime Described-Motor Vehicle Registration-Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration
Mariette, Thomas Jay Jr. Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Murray, Wally James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Pinc, Jesse James Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-GM Warrant-Indecent Exposure/Lewdnessor Procure Another to Expose in Presence of Minor Under 16-Disorderly Conduct
St. John, Tasheena Rae Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Zaren, Natalie Patricia Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Possession of Sale or Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison
May 6
Berry, Paris Terrill Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued By Pine, MN-Disorderly Conduct-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
Jacobs, Dustin Kyle Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant Issued By Pine, MN-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle
King, Michael Wayne Boarder-Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration-Fear Great Bodily Harm
Wilson, Kathleen Thresea Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-No Consent
May 7
Bjur, Jonathan Paul Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Garbow, Emmanuel Lewis Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of Previous Violation-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
Lindstrom, Alexandria Opal Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Stookey, Eric Lamar Hold For Other Agency-Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Treske, Brandon Ryan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
May 8
Mattinas, Thomas Ernest Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
May 9
Heil, David Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
Jorgenson-Bishop Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Ring, Daniel Alan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal-Arrest of Adult
Vandevere, Sheila Starr Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than A Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
