Sheriff Report
August 8, 10:57 a.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 8, 12:53 p.m., report of theft, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
August 8, 1:52 p.m., report of burglary, Main Street S, Pine City
August 8, 2:06 p.m., report of traffic stop, Henriette Road, Grasston
August 8, 3:12 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 8, 4:47 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, 8th Street SW, Pine City
August 9, 10:04 a.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street, Pine City
August 9, 2:06 p.m., report of criminal sex conduct, Airwaves Road NE, Pine City
August 9, 5:20 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, 4th Street SE, Pine City
August 9, 5:25 p.m., report of order violation, 1st Street S, Brook Park
August 9, 6:34 p.m., report of theft, Government Road, Pine City
August 10, 5:33 p.m., report of disturbance, Grasston
August 10, 9:17 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Ivy Avenue, Rush City
August 10, 11:29 p.m., report of theft, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
August 10, 11:36 p.m., report of informational, Pokegama Avenue W, Henriette
August 10, 11:45 p.m., report of drug incident, Ivy Avenue, Rush City
August 11, 8:00 a.m., report of criminal sex conduct, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 11, 8:46 a.m., report of child custody/visit, 8th Street SW, Pine City
August 11, 3:43 p.m., report of city ordinance violation, State Highway 70, Pine City
August 11, 3:50 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 5th Street SE, Pine City
August 11, 7:15 p.m., report of repeat offender, Edgewater Road NE, Pine City
August 11, 11:25 p.m., report of psychological problem, 5th Avenue SE, Henriette
August 12, 9:22 a.m., report of medical, N Shore Drive, Pine City
August 12, 1:45 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 12, 10:52 p.m., report of runaway, Sod Road, Grasston
August 13, 2:05 a.m., report of incident with squad, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 13, 5:25 a.m., report of assault, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 13, 12:07 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Henriette Road, Pine City
August 13, 1:55 p.m., report of order violation, Cross Lake Road, Pine City
Jail Roster
August 8
Becvar, Jay Allan Probable Cause: Criminal Sexual Conduct-4th Degree-Contact-Victim 14-15-Actor > 36m Old or Authority Position
Heikes, Jenny Lee Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Maki, Brandon Jack Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Myrvold, Trinity Michael Pine County Warrant-Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Plombon, Jeremy Joseph Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant
August 9
Anstett, Michael Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Hall, Courtney Deshaun Pine County Warrant: Unspecified Warrant-Issued by Pine-Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 mph Out of Urban
LaFaurie, Savannah Ashley Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued By Aitkin
Rote, Matthew Lee Summons-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration Under 16/Significant Rel-Multiple Act-Incest-Arrest of Adult
August 10
Clancy, Megan Ann Under Sentence: Serving 3 days-Concurrent
Hughes, David Mathew Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous-Arrest of Adult
Richter, Dylan Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule-1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
August 11
Bartel, Allen Dean Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Domestic Abuse-No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction
Grunewald, Jessica Arletta Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer-Movable Prop-No Consent
McClain, Christina Lee Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Mendel, Jordan Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
August 12
Dronen, Christopher Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
August 13
Danner, Joseph Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
LaFave, Valerie Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Staples, Alexis Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Throws/Transfer Bodily Fluids or Feces at or Onto Officer-Assault-4th Deg-Correctional Employee; Prob. Officer; Prosecutor; Judge-Demonstrable Bodily-Arrest of Adult
Sterry, Nicholas Wesley Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation-Arrest of Adult
August 14
Litchy, Linda Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence Controlled Substance-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.