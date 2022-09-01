Sheriff Report
August 22, 8:05 a.m., report of disturbance, Apple Road, Pine City
August 22, 10:33 a,m., report of call back, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 22, 6:46 p.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 70, Pine City
August 22, 11:08 p.m., report of psychological problem, Pine City
August 23, 3:53 a.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 70, Pine City
August 23, 5:19 a.m., report of incident with squad, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 23, 2:27 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 550th Street, Rush City
August 23, 6:10 p.m., report of disturbance, Homestead Road, Pine City
August 23, 7:03 p.m., report of dead body, State Highway 70, Pine City
August 24, 12:35 p.m., report of property lost/found, 10th Street NW, Pine City
August 24, 1:53 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 24, 5:13 p.m., report of traffic stop, County Highway 61, Pine City
August 24, 6:56 p.m., report of property lost/found, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
August 24, 7:04 p.m., report of traffic stop, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 24, 8:06 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 25, 12:06 a.m., report of personal injury/off, White Pine Road S, Pine City
August 25, 11:56 a.m., report of disturbance, Fairway Road SW, Pine City
August 25, 7:34 p.m., report of traffic stop, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
August 25, 9:39 p.m., report of unknown trouble, 8th Street SW, Pine City
August 26, 2:15 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street N, Pine City
August 26, 3:00 p.m., report of burglary, Sage Drive, Braham
August 26, 3:15 p.m., report of child custody/visit, Alfalfa Lane, Grasston
August 26, 5:51 p.m., report of child custody/visit, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 27, 12:25 p.m., report of burglary, 550th Street, Rush City
August 27, 4:09 p.m., report of disturbance, Auburn Road, Grasston
August 27, 7:03 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Canary Road, Grasston
Jail Roster
August 22
Elliott, Cody Daniels Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Bruglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Michael Wayne Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment-Aggravated Violations-Used Dangerous Weapon in Commission of Offense-Arrest of Adult
August 23
Dunkley, Joseph Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Gross, Austin Blake Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault In the Fifth Degree; Gross Misdemeanor-Within Three Years of Previous Conviction-Arrest of Adult
Lolar, Brandon Lamar Probable Cause: Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
Olds, Amy LaRae Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued-Receiving Stolen Property
Siedow, Charles Michael Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Process Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
August 24
Buros, Robert Elton Probable Cause: DWI-Second-Degree-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test
Dickinson, Shannon Leigh Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Jurek, John Michael Probable cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess-3 Grams or More Heroin
Myers, Nathan David Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
Swenson, Wendell Warren Probable Cause: Drivers’ License-Driving Restrictions-Alcohol/Controlled Substance; Violations-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Turner, Trever James Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Public Utility/Common Carrier
August 25
Benjamin, Brandon Clark Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Harshman, Michael David II Probable Cause: DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under influence of Alcohol
Hensley, Michael Allen Pine County Warrant Bench-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana
Pleski, Travis James Hold for Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor
Staples, Spring Dawn Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
August 26
Carter, Tyler Jay Under Sentence-Concurrent
Cottrell, Jordan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Jensen, Brandee Ann Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Maciewski, Kelsa Rae Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Wrongfully Obtaining Assistance-Theft-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Clarissa Janis Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult
Segelstrom, Christopher Daniel Under Sentence-Concurrent
August 27
Carr, Nicholas James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Endicott, Cheyenne Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Jensen, Jesse James Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Murder-2nd Degree-With Intent-No Premeditated-Arrest of Adult
Kurth, David Anthony Under Sentence-Concurrent
Townley, Latisha Marie Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
August 28
Moore, Keemon Charles Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Indecent Exposure-Public Place Willfully/Lewdly-Fleecing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Theisen, Elizabeth Ann Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Indecent Exposure-Public Place Willfully/Lewdly-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.