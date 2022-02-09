January 30 - February 6

Theft, burglary, vandalism

January 31, 4:04 a.m. suspicious activity, Cross Park Rd Brook Park

February 3, 7:27 a.m. MVA property damage, Main St S, Pine City

February 4, 2:03 p.m.  shoplifting, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City

Miscellaneous

January 30, 2:14 a.m. traffic stop, Main St S, Pine City

January 30, 7:44 a.m. customer trouble, Homestead Rd, Pine City

January 30, 5:06 p.m. vehicle in ditch,  Butternut Rd, Pine City

January 30, 11:10 p.m. traffic stop, 13th St SW,  Pine City

January 31, 11:38 a.m. traffic stop, Henriette Rd, Pine City

January 31, 4:05 p.m. traffic stop, Henriette Rd, Pine City

February 1, 9:16 a.m. traffic stop, State Hwy 70, Pine City

February 2, 4:08 a.m. vehicle information call, State Hwy 23, Brook Park

February 2 4:31 p.m. attempt pickup, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City 

February 2 6:45 p.m. vehicle information call, Cross Lake Rd Se, Pine City

February 3, 2:28 p.m. juvenile trouble, Main St E, Hinckley

February 4, 3:14 p.m. repeat offender, State Hwy 70, Pine City

February 4, 9:25 p.m. vehicle in ditch, Cross Park Rd, Brook Park

February 5, 4:13 a.m. structure fire, Blue Spruce St, Pine City

February 5, 2:53 p.m. assault, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Jail Roster

January 30

HASSAN, NUR AHMED Probable Cause - Indecent Exposure-Public Place Willfully/Lewdly - Indecent Exposure-Public - Disorderly Conduct

January 31

ANDERSON, JESSE JACOB Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Misdemeanor warrant - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana  - Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card

OWEN, ANGELA MADRICE Probable Cause - Receiving Stolen Property

February 1

LUND, ERIC JOHN Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant

NESTOR, DYLAN JAMES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted  - Felons Ineligible To Receive, Ship Or Transport Weapons/Ammo Are Guilty Of A Gross Misdemeanor - Arrest of Adult  - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd

SALMINEN, JESSICA ANN Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation - FE Warrant - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

TAYLOR, KENDALL WAYNE JR Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Misdemeanor Warrant Issued by Dakota - Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death  - Burglary-1st Deg-Assault Person In Build/On Property - Domestic Assault-Felony

TURNER, MITCHELL GLENN Pine County Warrant: Bench - Felony warrant Issued by Pine, MN  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration 

February 2

ANTOLIK, JACK JAMES  Probable Cause  - Domestic Assault-Firearms-Used in Any Way During Assault on Family/Household Member-Court Determines   - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon  - Criminal Sexual Conduct - 3rd Degree - Penetration - Uses coercion

BENJAMIN, RUBY GAYLE Probable Cause - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety

CUMMINGS, WILLIAM CHARLES Parole/Probation Violation  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana  - Receiving Stolen Property - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

FARAH, KAIJA RENEE Pine County Warrant Convicted - Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk - Arrest of Adult

FISCHER, BRONSON JAMES Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued

JOHNSON, WILLARD OWEN Pine County Warrant Convicted - Domestic

SIMON, JOHN DAVID Probable Cause: - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

February 3

MARTIN, PAMELA MILDRED Summons - Criminal Vehicular Operation - Substantial Bodily Harm - Gross Negligence - Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety- Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent - Finance Transaction Card Fraud-Trafficking SNAP Benefits

MEDICINE, DAKOTA KALOB Pine County Warrant: Bench - Felony warrant Issued by Pine, MN  - Obstruct Ambulance Personnel While Attempting to Provide Emergency Care  - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon - Drugs - 1st Degree - Manufacture Methamphetamine  - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon

NEWTON, HARLEY LYNN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted  - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult  - Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult - Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances - Arrest of Adult

February 4

CHASTAIN, CHEYENNE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult  - Dangerous Weapons-Metal Knuckles/Switch Blade - Arrest of Adult  - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult  - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult

GRAVES, PATRICK JOSEPH Confined But Not Convicted - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence - Arrest of Adult

HAZELIP, SKY ELIZABETH Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant - Drivers’ Licenses - Use False Name/DOB To Identify Self to Police

February 5

CHABOYEA, LAKOTA Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted

RODRIQUEZ, JOSHUA JAMES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted  - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Arrest of Adult

STONE, MICHELLE LEE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.