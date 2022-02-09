January 30 - February 6
Theft, burglary, vandalism
January 31, 4:04 a.m. suspicious activity, Cross Park Rd Brook Park
February 3, 7:27 a.m. MVA property damage, Main St S, Pine City
February 4, 2:03 p.m. shoplifting, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
January 30, 2:14 a.m. traffic stop, Main St S, Pine City
January 30, 7:44 a.m. customer trouble, Homestead Rd, Pine City
January 30, 5:06 p.m. vehicle in ditch, Butternut Rd, Pine City
January 30, 11:10 p.m. traffic stop, 13th St SW, Pine City
January 31, 11:38 a.m. traffic stop, Henriette Rd, Pine City
January 31, 4:05 p.m. traffic stop, Henriette Rd, Pine City
February 1, 9:16 a.m. traffic stop, State Hwy 70, Pine City
February 2, 4:08 a.m. vehicle information call, State Hwy 23, Brook Park
February 2 4:31 p.m. attempt pickup, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
February 2 6:45 p.m. vehicle information call, Cross Lake Rd Se, Pine City
February 3, 2:28 p.m. juvenile trouble, Main St E, Hinckley
February 4, 3:14 p.m. repeat offender, State Hwy 70, Pine City
February 4, 9:25 p.m. vehicle in ditch, Cross Park Rd, Brook Park
February 5, 4:13 a.m. structure fire, Blue Spruce St, Pine City
February 5, 2:53 p.m. assault, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
January 30
HASSAN, NUR AHMED Probable Cause - Indecent Exposure-Public Place Willfully/Lewdly - Indecent Exposure-Public - Disorderly Conduct
January 31
ANDERSON, JESSE JACOB Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Misdemeanor warrant - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
OWEN, ANGELA MADRICE Probable Cause - Receiving Stolen Property
February 1
LUND, ERIC JOHN Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant
NESTOR, DYLAN JAMES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Felons Ineligible To Receive, Ship Or Transport Weapons/Ammo Are Guilty Of A Gross Misdemeanor - Arrest of Adult - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
SALMINEN, JESSICA ANN Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation - FE Warrant - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
TAYLOR, KENDALL WAYNE JR Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Misdemeanor Warrant Issued by Dakota - Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death - Burglary-1st Deg-Assault Person In Build/On Property - Domestic Assault-Felony
TURNER, MITCHELL GLENN Pine County Warrant: Bench - Felony warrant Issued by Pine, MN - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration
February 2
ANTOLIK, JACK JAMES Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Firearms-Used in Any Way During Assault on Family/Household Member-Court Determines - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon - Criminal Sexual Conduct - 3rd Degree - Penetration - Uses coercion
BENJAMIN, RUBY GAYLE Probable Cause - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
CUMMINGS, WILLIAM CHARLES Parole/Probation Violation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Receiving Stolen Property - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
FARAH, KAIJA RENEE Pine County Warrant Convicted - Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk - Arrest of Adult
FISCHER, BRONSON JAMES Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued
JOHNSON, WILLARD OWEN Pine County Warrant Convicted - Domestic
SIMON, JOHN DAVID Probable Cause: - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
February 3
MARTIN, PAMELA MILDRED Summons - Criminal Vehicular Operation - Substantial Bodily Harm - Gross Negligence - Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety- Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent - Finance Transaction Card Fraud-Trafficking SNAP Benefits
MEDICINE, DAKOTA KALOB Pine County Warrant: Bench - Felony warrant Issued by Pine, MN - Obstruct Ambulance Personnel While Attempting to Provide Emergency Care - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon - Drugs - 1st Degree - Manufacture Methamphetamine - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
NEWTON, HARLEY LYNN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult - Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult - Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances - Arrest of Adult
February 4
CHASTAIN, CHEYENNE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult - Dangerous Weapons-Metal Knuckles/Switch Blade - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult
GRAVES, PATRICK JOSEPH Confined But Not Convicted - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence - Arrest of Adult
HAZELIP, SKY ELIZABETH Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant - Drivers’ Licenses - Use False Name/DOB To Identify Self to Police
February 5
CHABOYEA, LAKOTA Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted
RODRIQUEZ, JOSHUA JAMES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Arrest of Adult
STONE, MICHELLE LEE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation
