March 27 -April 2
Theft, burglary, vandalism
March 27, 6:16 p.m., Theft, Hillside Ave SW, Pine City
March 28, 4:08 p.m., Theft, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
March 28, 7:59 p.m., Shoplifting, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
March 31, 10:03 a.m., Vehicle Theft, Cedar Creek Rd, Pine City
March 31, 2:37 p.m., Theft, 3rd Ave SE, Pine City
April 2, 1:34 p.m., Theft, Raspberry Rd, Pine City
April 2, 4:54 p.m., Shoplifting, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
March 27, 8:57 p.m., Animal Disturbance, Twilight Ln, Pine City
March 27, 10:04 p.m., Disturbance, 8th St SW, Pine City
March 28, 12:38 p.m., Fraud/Scam/Id, Main St S, Pine City Pending
March 28, 1:18 p.m., Tenant Trouble, Main St S, Pine City
March 31, 4:43 p.m., Damage To Property, Main St S, Pine City
March 31, 9:20 p.m., Intoxicated Person, State Hwy 70, Pine City
April 1, 10:09 a.m., Lift Assist, Sunset Trl, Pine City
April 2, 10:22 a.m., Found Drug, Linden Tree Rd, Grasston
April 2, 9:50 p.m., Found Drug, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
March 28
BLAKE, KASANDRA LOUISE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
FLEEGER, MATTHEW ALLEN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic Accidents-Officers to Report Accident to Commissioner- Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drivers’ Licenses-Driving-Traffic Collision-Driver Involved Fails to Stop for Collision-Driven or Attended Vehicle-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent -Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
LINDBERG, RANDY DALE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th-Drugs-5thDegree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
March 29
BERGLUND, RICHARD ALLEN Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Pine, MN - Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation -Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
BERGLUND, RICHARD ALLEN Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Pine, MN - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
ECKHART, CODY JAMES MATTHEW Probable Cause -Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
EIDE, LAIONA LYNNETTE Hold For Other Agency: Arrest -Felony Warrant Issued
JAUNTY, JOSHUA JAMES Hold For Other Agency: Bench -Misdemeanor Warrant Issued-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction
SPRY, JON ROBERT Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
March 30
LAMKE, TIFFANI AMBER Hold For Other Agency: Arrest -Misdemeanor Warrant Issued
March 31
BAILEY, TIMOTHY PAUL Probable Cause - Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
BEDELL, RANDY THOMAS Pine County Warrant: Bench -Felony Warrant Issued by Pine, MN-Theft-Intent to Exercise Temporary Control
BUEHLER-JOHNSTON, BILLIE JEAN Probable Cause - Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer
FLAIM, CORINNA JENEL Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Gross Misdeameanor Warrant
SMITH, CLINTON ELLIOT JR Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person-Traffic-DriversLicense-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
STRELOW, MICHAEL JAMES Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
THOMAS, BRANDY MARIE Pine County Warrant Parole/Probation Violator- Disorderly Conduct-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
WINSOR, JONATHAN DAVID Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Domestic-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
April 1
BRUNHUBER, JAMES ANTHONY Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Misdeameanor Warrant
GAVIN, NATHANIEL WILLIAM Under Sentence Confined But Not Convicted -Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
OWENS, CHARLES STEVEN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
WILLIAMS, JAMIE PEDRO Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Drugs-1st Degree - Manufacture Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
WINSOR, JONATHAN DAVID Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.