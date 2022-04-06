March 27 -April 2

Theft, burglary, vandalism

March 27, 6:16 p.m., Theft, Hillside Ave SW, Pine City

March 28, 4:08 p.m., Theft, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

March 28, 7:59 p.m., Shoplifting, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City

March 31, 10:03 a.m., Vehicle Theft, Cedar Creek Rd, Pine City

March 31, 2:37 p.m., Theft, 3rd Ave SE, Pine City

April 2, 1:34 p.m., Theft, Raspberry Rd, Pine City

April 2, 4:54 p.m., Shoplifting, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City

Miscellaneous

March 27, 8:57 p.m., Animal Disturbance, Twilight Ln, Pine City 

March 27, 10:04 p.m., Disturbance, 8th St SW, Pine City

March 28, 12:38 p.m., Fraud/Scam/Id, Main St S, Pine City Pending 

March 28, 1:18 p.m., Tenant Trouble, Main St S, Pine City

March 31, 4:43 p.m., Damage To Property, Main St S, Pine City

March 31, 9:20 p.m., Intoxicated Person, State Hwy 70, Pine City

April 1, 10:09 a.m., Lift Assist, Sunset Trl, Pine City

April 2, 10:22 a.m., Found Drug, Linden Tree Rd, Grasston

April 2, 9:50 p.m., Found Drug, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City

Jail Roster

March 28

BLAKE, KASANDRA LOUISE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd

FLEEGER, MATTHEW ALLEN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic Accidents-Officers to Report Accident to Commissioner- Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drivers’ Licenses-Driving-Traffic Collision-Driver Involved Fails to Stop for Collision-Driven or Attended Vehicle-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent -Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted  -Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult

LINDBERG, RANDY DALE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted  -Drugs-5th-Drugs-5thDegree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

March 29

BERGLUND, RICHARD ALLEN Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Pine, MN - Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation  -Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

BERGLUND, RICHARD ALLEN Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Pine, MN - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation

ECKHART, CODY JAMES MATTHEW Probable Cause  -Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

EIDE, LAIONA LYNNETTE Hold For Other Agency: Arrest -Felony Warrant Issued

JAUNTY, JOSHUA JAMES Hold For Other Agency: Bench -Misdemeanor Warrant Issued-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction

SPRY, JON ROBERT Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted  - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult

March 30

LAMKE, TIFFANI AMBER Hold For Other Agency: Arrest -Misdemeanor Warrant Issued

March 31

BAILEY, TIMOTHY PAUL Probable Cause - Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

BEDELL, RANDY THOMAS Pine County Warrant: Bench -Felony Warrant Issued by Pine, MN-Theft-Intent to Exercise Temporary Control

BUEHLER-JOHNSTON, BILLIE JEAN Probable Cause - Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer

FLAIM, CORINNA JENEL Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Gross Misdeameanor Warrant

SMITH, CLINTON ELLIOT JR Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person-Traffic-DriversLicense-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult

STRELOW, MICHAEL JAMES Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted  -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

THOMAS, BRANDY MARIE Pine County Warrant Parole/Probation Violator- Disorderly Conduct-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

WINSOR, JONATHAN DAVID Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted  -Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Domestic-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult 

April 1

BRUNHUBER, JAMES ANTHONY Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Misdeameanor Warrant

GAVIN, NATHANIEL WILLIAM Under Sentence Confined But Not Convicted -Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult

OWENS, CHARLES STEVEN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult

WILLIAMS, JAMIE PEDRO  Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Drugs-1st Degree - Manufacture Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult

WINSOR, JONATHAN DAVID Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -

