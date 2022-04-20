April 10 - April 17
Theft, burglary, vandalism
April 11, 3:04 p.m. Vehicle Theft, Linden Ave, Grasston
April 15, 3:12 p.m. Theft, Main St S, Pine City
Miscellaneous
April 10, 2:53 a.m. Domestic Disturbance, 8th Ave NE, Pine City
April 11, 1:22 p.m. Public Assist, County Hwy 61, Pine City
April 11, 1:27 p.m. Order Violation, Mallard Creek Trl, Pine City
April 11, 8:15 p.m. Disturbance, Town Hall Rd, Pine City
April 12, 8:03 a.m. Medical, Hillside Ave SW, Pine City
April 13, 9:03 a.m. Fraud/Scam/Id, 10th St SW, Pine City
April 13, 9:16 a.m. Disturbance, State Hwy 70, Pine City
April 13, 10:48 p.m. Disturbance, Birchwood Tr,l Pine City
April 14, 3:17 p.m. MVA Property Damage, Main St S, Pine City
April 14, 7:39 p.m. Fight, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
April 14, 11:07 p.m. Disturbance, 8th Ave NE, Pine City
April 16, 6:58 p.m. Attempt To Locate, Oak Dr SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
April 11
BOEKE, JESSICA LYNN Parole/Probation Violation -Receiving Stolen Property -Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Convict/Committed Drug Offense-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
DAVIS, NADEAN MARGLO Probable Cause -Disorderly Conduct
FIEBING, CORY LYNN Pine County Warrant: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Pine, MN -Drugs-5th Degree -Possess Schedule 1,2,3, - Not Small Amount Marijuana-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
MAYER, ROBERT ALAN Probable Cause -Traffic-DWI -Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol -DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
PAZ, MIGUEL ANGEL Parole/Probation Violation -Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent- Receiving Stolen Property
April 12
TAYLOR, KENDALL WAYNE JR Probable Cause -Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions
April 13
BUGG, NATHAN RORY Probable Cause- Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
DIVER, RHONDA JANE Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
GOMEZ, FIDEL FRANK Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Arrest of Adult
ROBEY, NICHOLAS ANDER Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Gross Misdeameanor Warrant Issued
SCHOUVELLER, MICHAEL Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart -Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes- Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud-Arrest of Adult
April 14
BIGHAM, DAVID MICHAEL II Under Sentence Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property -Hold For Other Agency Convicted -Forgery-Use False -Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
BLOOMQUIST, DONALD ALLEN Probable Cause -Burglary-4th Deg-to Commit Misdemeanor
MCGRATH, JOSHUA CAINE Pine County Warrant: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Pine, MN -Drugs-5th Degree- Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
NELSON, WILLIAM JOSE Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Counterfeiting of Currency-Manufacturing; printing-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
OLDS, AMY LARAE Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
RICHEY, ROBERT LEWIS Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd- Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily-Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
ROSELAND, BRIAN KEITH SR Probable Cause -Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax
RUDDY, CLAYTON MATTHEW Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued
SMITH, CLINTON ELLIOT JR Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Receiving Stolen Property-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
WILSON, GREGORY BRIAN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
April 15
FERGUSON, LAMAR ALLEN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation -Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence -Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer
April 16
CAMPBELL, MARK ANTHONY Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Misdemeanor Warrant
JAUNTY, JOSHUA JAMES Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence -Arrest of Adult-3 counts
LAFAVE, EDWARD JAMES Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
ROWE, ANTHONY LOUIS Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon -Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults -Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Arrest of Adult
STUBBS, HARLEY DANIEL Hold For Other Agency: Arrest -Felony Warrant Issued
WASIK, ERIC LEE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-DWI -Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor- Assault-4th Degree -Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
April 17
AUDETTE, DANIELLE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Pharmacy-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
BRAUCKS, JEREMY DAVID Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pharmacy-Drugs- Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana-No Remuneration-Arrest of Adult
BRENDEN, KELLIE MARIE Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Drugs - 2nd Degree-Sale 10 Grams or More-A Narcotic Other Than Heroin w/in 90-Day Period-Arrest of Adult
GLASER, GREGORY JOSEPH Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
HAGFORS, ANTHONY ALAN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-DWI- Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic -DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
JOHNSON, BRIAN PATRICK Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pharmacy-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited
KAVANAUGH, KERRY Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale 10 Grams or More-A narcotic other than heroin w/in 90-Day Period-Arrest of Adult
PANTOJA, CYNTHIA ROSE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic
VEGAR, JOSHUA ROBERT Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs -5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Arrest of Adult
WASSON, RICHARD ROY JR Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
