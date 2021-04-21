April 12 - April 18
Theft, burglary, vandalism
April 13, 10:20 a.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
April 13, 7:34 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 8th Street SW, Pine City
April 14, 2:29 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 14th Street SW, Pine City
April 17, 11:37 a.m., report of theft, State Highway 70, Pine City
Miscellaneous
April 12, 12:04 p.m., report of vehicle information call, State Highway 70, Pine City
April 12, 1:39 p.m., report of disturbance, Birchwood Trail, Pine City
April 13, 12:39 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 13, 12:11 p.m., report of medical, 2nd Avenue SW, Pine City
April 13, 9:12 p.m., report of informational, Highway 70, Pine City
April 14, 11:01 a.m., report of assist other agency, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 14, 1:17 p.m., report of property lost/found, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 15, 6:16 p.m., report of suspicious activity, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
April 15, 10:14 p.m., report of personal injury accident, 570th Street, Pine City
April 16, 9:45 a.m., report of call back, Main Street S, Pine City
April 16, 4:09 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
April 17, 10:59 p.m., report of traffic stop, Cross Lake Road, Pine City
Jail Roster
April 12
Cottrell, Jordan Bradley Probable Cause: Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm
April 13
Barnard, Owen John Probale Cause: Traffic-DWI-Combination Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance
Gerou, Carrie Jean Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Domestic Assault-Felony
Halverson, Crystal Rosemarie Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Mishler, Dane Lewis Parole/Probation Violation: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Rakowiecki, Frank John Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse; Violate 2 or More OFP within 10 years of previous conviction/adj of delinq.-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Within 10 Years of Prev Domestic Violence Conviction/Adjudication-Arrest of Adult
Thomas, Olaf Wilbert III Parole/Probation Violation: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
April 14
Amos, Lavell Lashon Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration-Fear Great Bodily Harm
Benson, Rande Marc Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Giving Peace Officer-False Name-of Another Person-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Dean, Daniel Jay Jr. Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
Leritz, Bradley Mikal Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Majaski, Jayni Thekla Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant
St. John, Cody Allen Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Willert, Travis Jo Claire Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection
April 15
Barrot, Carol Lynn Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Bothum, Michael Thomas Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess Methaphet/Amphetamine in School/Park/Pub Housing Zone
Farah, Kaija Renee Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk
Jourdain, Devin Wayne Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony
Larsen, Brandon Robert Under Sentence-Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction
Marty-Neal, Joshua Paul Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Pohl, Cory Edward Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Roloff, Ronald Kevin Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart
Stookey, Eric Lamar Hold For Other Agency-Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer; Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
April 16
Berggren, Jessie Frank Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Green, Trevonne Cortez Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Simple Robbery
Plombon, Jeremy Joseph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle; Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
St. John, Harvey Joseph Pine County Warrant-Convicted-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call-Violate Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
Thomas, Brandy Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Domestic
Williams, Adam Christopher Probable Cause-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
April 17
Semlak, Anthony Blake Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
April 18
Mallet, Coby Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehcile-Traffic-Underage Drinking and Driving; Crime Described-Arrest of Adult
Walker, Talea Hannah Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
