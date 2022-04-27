April 17 -April 23
Theft, burglary, vandalism
April 20, 1:58 p.m., Theft, Emerald Rd, Pine City
April 21, 7:34 p.m., Theft, Diamond Rd, Pine City
Miscellaneous
April 17, 5:01 a.m., Disturbance, 8th St SW, Pine City
April 17, 4:04 p.m., Disturbance, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
April 17, 5:07 p.m., Trespass, 1st Ave SE, Pine City
April 17, 5:10 p.m., Assault, 2nd Ave, Brook Park
April 17, 11:14 p.m., Check Welfare, State Hwy 70, Pine City
April 18, 8:50 a.m., Property Lost/Found, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
April 18, 8:30 p.m., Disturbance, Lake Mist Dr, Grasston
April 19, 8:00 a.m., Medical, Hillside Ave SW, Pine City
April 19, 9:40 a.m., Crim Sex Conduct, Main St S, Pine City
April 19, 3:31 p.m., Traffic Stop, Henriette Rd, Pine City
April 19, 5:54 p.m., Assault, Klondike Loop, Grasston
April 19, 7:44 p.m., Search Warrant, Klondike Loop, Grasston
April 20, 11:29 a.m., Unknown Trouble, Main St S, Pine City
April 20, 12:26 p.m., Overdose, Rail Spur Dr, Pine City
April 20, 12:33 p.m., Hit And Run Property, Main St S, Pine City
April 20, 1:39 p.m., Fraud/Scam/Id, 3rd Ave SE, Pine City
April 20, 2:13 p.m., Crim Sex Conduct, 13th St SW, Pine City
April 21, 6:59 a.m., Overdose, Lakeview Heights, Pine City
April 21, 1:09 p.m., Order Violation, Mission Creek Run, Brook Park
April 21, 11:27 p.m., Vehicle In Ditch, Cross Lake Rd, Pine City
April 22, 11:27 p.m., Dead Body, Canyon Way, Pine City
April 23, 11:54 p.m., Traffic Pursuit, Main St N, Pine City
Jail Roster
*Editor’s note: The following names (Apr. 9 - 11) were not included in last week’s Jail Roster.
April 9
SMITH, MELISSA MARIE Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Arrest of Adult
April 9
ROY, JASON ELLIOT Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-DWI -Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Traffic-DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic -DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle -Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 hours.
April 10
MCCONNELL, MATTHEW Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic-Disorderly Conduct
April 11
MORRIS, MERLE JOHN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety - Arrest of Adult
April 18
BOOKER, PAUL ANDREW Probable Cause -Domestic Assault-Felony
GATRELL, JASON LEE Pretrial Supervision Violation Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine
GROSS, AUSTIN BLAKE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana -Assault in the fifth degree; Gross misdemeanor-Within three years of previous conviction-Arrest of Adult
MORRISON, SASHA ANN Probable Cause -Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
QUITTER, JOHN THOMAS Hold For Other Agency: Bench -Misdemeanor Warrant Issued
SHELTON, AARON ROBERT Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Felony warrant Issued by Pine, MN-Receiving Stolen Property
STONE, RACHEAL RENEE Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation -FE Warrant Issued-Issue Dishonored Check-Offense
WASSON, RICHARD ROY JR Probable Cause - Traffic-DWI- Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
April 19
ANDERSON, COREY SCOTT Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Domestic Abuse -Violate Order for Protection-Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection -Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Fugitive from Justice from Other State
CHARBONEAU, ALEXIE MARINA Parole/Probation Violation: Possess Ammo/Any-Drugs -5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV controlled substance mixture-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Fugitive From Justice - Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm -Possess Ammo/Any Firearm -Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence
GREER, MACK LEE Probable Cause -Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors
HAGER, JENNIFER ROSE Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation -GM Warrant Issued -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Carry/Possess Pistol W/Out Permit-Public Place-Gross Misdemeanor; Second or Subsequent-Felony
LOVAASEN, BRIAN LEE Under Sentence Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic
TEJEDA, ALAN MICHAEL Pine County Warrant: Bench - Gross Misdeameanor Warrant -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
April 20
GRUBER, SCOTT EDWARD Probable Cause -Drivers’ Licenses-Driving Restrictions-Alcohol/Controlled Substance;Violations -Traffic -DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle -Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic Collision-Driver Involved Fails to Stop for Collision-Driven or Attended Vehicle -Traffic - DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
NOORDHOEK, DUANE MICHAEL Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
PETERSEN, JEFFREY ALLAN Pine County Warrant: Bench -Gross Misdeameanor Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
April 21
DRURY, SONNY JAMES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
GALLUS, KIRSTEN ANNA Probable Cause -DWI- Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic -DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance
KINGBIRD, DARRELL JR Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
MASLOWSKI, KENNETH Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Receiving Stolen Property -Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
NELSON, WAYNE JAMES Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Motor Vehicle Registration - Intent to Escape Tax-Arrest of Adult Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest of Adult
SMITH, CLINTON ELLIOT JR Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited
April 22
DRURY, SONNY JAMES Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent- Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-; Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
MACLEAN, CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE Pine County Warrant: Bench - Misdemeanor Warrant Issued -Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
RICHARDSON, RYAN DEAN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-DWI- Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Traffic-DWI- Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
RIEDL, SHAUN RYAN Probable Cause -Traffic-DWI- Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test
SILLANPA, MARADETH Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted- Domestic
April 23
COLTON, THOMAS JOSEPH Pine County Warrant Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Under Sentence Convicted-Traffic -DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
FULLER, DEBORATT ELIZABETH Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear warrant
NORDSTROM, RALPH LOUIS Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Traffic-DWI- Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
RAY, JANE ANN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic- DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol- Arrest of Adult
April 24
BARRICK, SHELDON JOHN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic
DAVIS, DAMIAN EDWARD Under Sentence Convicted - Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
MITTHUN, COLETON JOHN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle- Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
ST. JOHN, OLEIA RAE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-DWI- Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant- Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance
TENERELLI, PAT ANTHONY Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
