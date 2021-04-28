April 19 - April 25
Theft, burglary, vandalism
April 19, 2:01 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Red Robin Road, Pine City
April 22, 5:47 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Sunset Trail, Pine City
April 23, 8:01 a.m., report of theft, Freeway Boulevard, Pine City
Miscellaneous
April 19, 11:35 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 19, 6:16 p.m., report of damage to property, Main Street S, Pine City
April 20, 1:56 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 20, 2:14 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 20, 4:13 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 20, 8:51 p.m., report of medical, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City
April 21, 3:50 p.m., report of search warrant, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
April 21, 6:58 p.m., report of assault, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
April 21, 9:51 p.m., report of lift assist, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
April 23, 9:49 a.m., report of MVA property damage, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
April 24, 11:29 p.m., report of unknown trouble, 570th Street, Pine City
Jail Roster
April 19
Benjamin, Lorelei Dawn Probable Cause: Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison
DeFoe, Shane William Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Mork, Ricky Alan Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant Issued by WI-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Fugitive From Justice From Other State
Sam, Karen Ann Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Yang, Toua Fue Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
April 21
Arnold, Jeannette Marie Parole/Probation Violation: Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting
Bernier, Cody Joseph Probable Cause: Traffic Collision-Failure to Notify Owner of Damaged Property-Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000
Castillo, Jorge Maurico Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Motor Vehicle Registration-Operate Vehicle While Expired Registration-Receiving Stolen Property-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter Without Owner Permission-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Demarrais, Terri Ann Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Drugs-4th Degree-Possess Schedule 1/2/3 Except Marijuana With Intent to Sell
Jones, Anthony Nathan Probable Cause-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine
Mooney, Michael Shane Jr. Probable Cause-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
Nickaboine, Randall Wayne Jr. Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Odegard, Danna Rae Parole/Probation Violation: Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
Potter, William Pershing Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant
Smith, Jordan David Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Southerling, Daniel Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Interfere With Privacy-Against a Minor Under 18-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Arrest of Adult
St. John, Stanley Conrad Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation
April 23
Hanna, Catherine Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Paz, Miguel Angel Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle - No Owner Consent-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Steiner, Justin Roy Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
Tschida, Richard Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Arrest of Adult
April 24
Carlson, Kenneth Wayne Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Arrest of Adult
Prescott, Joshua Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted
Sago, Esau Chucky Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
April 25
Williams, Dequaries Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.