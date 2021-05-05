April 26 - May 2
Theft, burglary, vandalism
April 26, 4:33 p.m., report of burglary, Oak Hollow Road, Pine City
April 27, 1:21 p.m., report of theft, Sunnyside Road, Pine City
April 28, 4:31 p.m., report of theft, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
April 30, 8:47 a.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
April 30, 2:59 p.m., report of theft, 8th Street NW, Pine City
May 1, 10:11 a.m., report of burglary, Rutabaga Road, Bruno
Miscellaneous
April 26, 3:38 p.m., report of call back, Amber Lane, Pine City
April 26, 3:55 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 26, 3:58 p.m., report of call back, Rypkema Road NE, Pine City
April 26, 4:21 p.m., report of found drug, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 26, 9:33 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
April 27, 12:19 a.m., report of traffic stop, Everready Road, Pine City
April 27, 11:36 a.m., report of animal disturbance, 1st Avenue SE, Pine City
April 28, 3:31 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 28, 8:09 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
April 28, 9:19 p.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 29, 12:32 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 29, 1:20 p.m., report of MVA property damage, 5th Street SE, Pine City
April 29, 3:48 p.m., report of traffic stop, Henriette Road, Pine City
April 29, 3:49 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
April 30, 5:50 p.m., report of informational, Main Street S, Pine City
April 30, 9:28 p.m., report of traffic stop, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
May 1, 1:49 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Main Street S, Pine City
May 1, 6:37 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
May 1, 7:22 p.m., report of drug incident, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
April 26
Mroz, Justin Lee Hold For Other Agency: Arrest Felony Warrant
Quinn, Joseph Lee Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Shabaiash, Roy Alden Jr. Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
April 27
Barron, Zachariah Douglas Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess-Methamphet/Amphetaine in School/Park/Pub Housing Zone
Dunkley, Jordan Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Sale/Possession/Explode/Advertise/Use Fireworks-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Burglary-1st Degree-Assault Person in Build/On Property-Burglary-4th Deg-to Commit Misdemeanor
Lawrence, Jacobson Shawn Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture
Martin, Sarah Jean Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Disorderly Conduct-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Morrin, Kerissa Gene Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant
Pohl, Cory Edward Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Convicted
Stauffer, Jacob Richard Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Stringfellow, Justin Robert Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
Vang, Ncong Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
April 28
Bearheart, William Joseph Jr. Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear-1 Issued By Pine-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use of Possession Prohibited-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Benjamin, Christian James Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant-Fugitive From Just From Other State
Benjamin, Timothy Adam Sr. Pine County Warrant: Failure To Appear Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Neumann, Richard John Boarder-Convicted-Burglary-1st Degree
April 29
Anderson, Justin Matthew Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued By Pine, MN-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
Chastain, Cheyenne Marie Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Dille, Kristopher Scott Pre-Trial Supervision Violation: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Mathison, David Elmer Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Rodriguez, Shawn Albert Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
April 30
Barnard, Owen John Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Braucks, Jeremy David Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Chastain, Cheyenne Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Eizenhoefer, Daniel Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Pharmacy-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Arrest of Adult
Gilley, Thomas Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Criminal Vehicular Homicide-Operate Motor Vehicle in Grossly Negligent Manner-Arrest of Adult
May 1
Borowick, Aaron Ray Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest of Adult
Brozek, Rhiannon Rae Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture
Hecker, Jason Edwin Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build-Arrest of Adult
Libra, Magdelyn Jo Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Magel, Justin Conrad Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfter Movable Prop-No Consent
Moo, Nay Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing A Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
St. John, Bobbie Anne Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
May 2
Mattinas, Angie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Mattinas, Shawnee-Quay Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Phelps, Randi Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
