April 5 - April 11 Theft, burglary, vandalism
April 10, 9:58 a.m., report of theft, 4th Street SE, Pine City
April 10, 7:46 p.m., report of theft, E River Way, Pine City
April 10, 8:08 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
April 5, 10:22 a.m., report of drug incident, 4th Avenue SW, Pine City
April 9, 11:06 a.m., report of harassment, 8th Street SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
April 5
Mettling, Zachary Eugene Probable Cause-Terroristic Threats-Reckless-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Domestic Assault-Firearms-Used in Any Way During Assault on Family/Household Member-Court Determines
April 6
Alfredson, Keith Alan Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Carry/Possess Pistol Without Permit-Public Place-Gross Misdemeanor; Second of Subsequent-Felony
Bearhart, Waneta Ann Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Bonkowske, Troy James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Driscoll, Sean Michael Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV-Controlled Substance Mixture
Marcil, Octavia Marie Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant-Contributing to Delinquency of a Child or Status as Petty Offender-Receiving Stolen Property-Theft-Theft of Motor Fuel from Retailer
Nguyen, Phuc Duy Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 Aggravating Factors-Pharmacy
Pinc, Jesse James Probable Cause: Indecent Exposure/Lewdness Procure Another To Expose in Presence of Minor Under 16-Disorderly Conduct
Porter, Melanie Rose Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony
Purull, Jesse Chad Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult
Schaeffer, Marvin Cortez Probable Cause: Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant
April 7
Collins, Christopher James Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant-Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Nickaboine, Randall Wayne Jr. Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant
Richardson, Dennis William Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Welcher, Gregory Thomas Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant
April 8
DeJesus-Zuniga, Alex Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-Dispense Schedule III or IV Controlled Substance Without Written, Electronic/Fax Prescription
Enright, Paul Jon Probable Cause-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Galaviz, Fabian Isaac Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance
Halliday, John Henry Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Thiewes, Tina Elizabeth Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Felony Warrant-Issued By Pine, MN-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
April 9
Loew, Chad William Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Newman, Trevor Paul Probable Cause-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
April 10
Cottrell, Bradley Jay Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Burglary-1st Deg-Assault Person in Build/On Property-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
Weyaus, Travis Wayne Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety- MotorVehicle Registration-Display Canceled/Stolen/Revoked Plates-Traffic Collision-Driver Involved Fails to Stop for Collision-Driven or Attended Vehicle-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
April 11
Rakowiecki, Frank John Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Within 10 Years of Prev Domestic Violence Conviction/Adjudication-Harassment-Third or Subsequent Violation in 10 Years-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Abuse Protection-Arrest of Adult-
Ulrick, Zachariah Scott Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Operate Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Vandevere, Sheila Starr Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order Violate No Contact Order Misdemeanor
