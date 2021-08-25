Aug. 16 – 22
Theft, burglary, vandalism
Aug. 16, 10:48 a.m., report of burglary, State Highway 48, Hinckley
Aug. 16, 3:02 p.m., report of shoplifting, 13th Street SW, Pine City
Aug. 17, 9:26 a.m., report of a vehicle theft, 5th Avenue NW, Pine City
Aug. 17, 2:28 p.m., report of a theft, Wildlife Road, Sandstone
Aug. 18, 7:53 p.m., report of burglary, Iron Horse Road, Hinckley
Aug. 19, 4:00 a.m., report of burglary, Old Military Road S, Sandstone
Aug. 20, 10:52 p.m., report of theft, 5th Avenue NE, Pine City
Aug. 21, 7:42 a.m., report of shoplifting, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
Miscellaneous
Aug. 16, 1:04 a.m., report of check welfare, 8th Street NW, Pine City
Aug. 16, 3:35 p.m., report of runaway, 5th Avenue NW, Pine City
Aug. 16, 4:01 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Aug. 16, 5:27 p.m., report of damage to property, Main Street N, Pine City
Aug. 16, 8:55 p.m., report of a traffic stop, Cross Lake Road SE, Pine City
Aug. 16, 9:40 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
Aug. 16, 10:27 p.m., report of vehicle information call, County Highway 61, Pine City
Aug. 17, 4:57 a.m., report of a disturbance, Black Spruce Road, Pine City
Aug. 17, 11:23 a.m., report of property found/lost, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
Aug. 17, 4:19 p.m., report of counterfeit, 3rd Street N, Brook Park
Aug. 17, 4:35 p.m., report of a traffic stop, 13th Street SW, Pine City
Aug. 18, 5:16 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Aug. 18, 7:15 p.m., report of a juvenile trouble, 13th Street SW, Pine City
Aug. 18, 9:43 p.m., report of check welfare, Main Street S, Pine City
Aug. 18, 10:27 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Aug. 19, 4:15 p.m., report of miscellaneous law call, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Aug. 20, 9:15 p.m., report of a traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
Aug. 21, 2:02 a.m., report of public assist, Crooked River Road, Pine City
Aug. 21, 10:16 p.m., report of a traffic stop, Raspberry Road, Pine City
Jail Roster
Aug. 16
Bull, Michael William Probable Cause: Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than A Motor Vehicle
Clemmens, Dustin Daniel Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions
Day, Marchel Simon Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant Issued by Pine, MN-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Gunderson, Scott Andrew Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor warrant
Hall, Bobby Harold Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant issued by Pine, MN-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Lafave, Edward James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud-Hold For Other Agency- Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud-Arrest of Adult
Shepardson, John Arnold Probable Cause: Drivers’ Licenses-Driving-Traffic-DWI- Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Drivers’ Licenses-Driving Restrictions-Alcohol/Controlled Substance; Violations
Stellmach, Ryan Summons: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Custody, Dissolution, Legal Separation-Temporary order or restraining order violation
Aug. 17
Benjamin, Danielle Ann Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant Issued by Pine, MN-Receiving Stolen Property-Traffic Regulation-Driver Fails to Stop at Entrance of Through Highway-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-Drivers License-Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type
Pangerl, Eric Lee Pine County Warrant: Bench Felony warrant issued by Pine, MN-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Peterson, Kenneth James Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter w/o Owner Permission
Pfeifer, Whitney Lynn Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant issued by Pine, MN-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart
Aug. 18
Benjaminson, David Allen Probable Cause: Receiving Stolen Property
Dobyns, Donovan Joseph Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant-Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Mitchell, James William Probable Cause: DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Mlaskoch, Bradd Louis James Probable Cause: Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order
Vandevere, Sheila Starr Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Zaccardi, Dominic Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Arrest of Adult
Aug. 19
Beaulieu, Damien Lee Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted- Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Victim Under 13 Actor Not > 36 m older-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-1st Deg-Poss Dangerous Weapon/Explosive-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Machine Guns and Short-Barreled Shotguns-Acts-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/ Peace Officer-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Hafslund, Eugene Scott Probable Cause: DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Aggravating Factor-Disorderly Conduct
King, Eric Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV controlled substance mixture-Arrest of Adult
Lewis, Devonta James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to submit to chemical test; Blood or urine as required by search warrant
Aug. 20
Carlson, Jonathon David Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Demars-Huser, Leanna Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Niemann, Douglas Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with now remuneration-Arrest of Adult
Pohl, Cory Edward Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate Contact Order-Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Aug. 21
Bachman, Kimberly Ann Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-DWI-Fourth-Degree-Driving While Impaired-Described-Traffic-Open bottle law; drinking and consumption; crime described-Arrest of Adult
Cusick, Jordan Thomas Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Grunow, Taylor Timothy Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Miller, Brianna Lei Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony warrant
Pixley, Timothy Joseph Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Drivers License-Driving-Arrest of Adult
Schmitz, Scott Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Winter, Amy Lee Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Aug. 22
Carlson, Ashley Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Escape From Custody-Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest, While on Charge or Conviction or Adjudication-Arrest of Adult
Kehborn, Travis John Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Lewis, Devonta James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
Pratt, Corey Allen Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
