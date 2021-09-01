Aug. 23-29
Theft, burglary, vandalism
Aug. 23, 10:23 a.m., report of theft, Mission Creek Circle, Hinckley
Aug. 24, 9:27 a.m., report of theft, Wise Owl Drive, Hinckley
Aug. 24, 3:09 p.m., report of theft, Grindstone Court, Hinckley
Aug. 24, 4:25 p.m., report of burglary, Kettle River Pines, Willow River
Aug. 25, 4:05 p.m., report of shoplifting, 1st Street NE, Hinckley
Aug. 26, 3:50 p.m., report of theft, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
Aug. 27, 1:51 p.m., report of theft, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
Aug. 27, 2:59 p.m., report of burglary, Markville Road, Sandstone
Miscellaneous
Aug. 23, 12:43 a.m., report of personal injury accident, Henriette Road, Pine City
Aug. 23, 1:47 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Aug. 23, 6:54 p.m., report of missing person, Amber Lane, Pine City
Aug. 23, 7:56 p.m., report of disturbance, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
Aug. 24, 10:35 a.m., report of damage to property, Forest Road, Pine City
Aug. 24, 11:51 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Horse Shoe Lane, Pine City
Aug. 24, 12:56 p.m., report of assault, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Aug. 24, 6:17 p.m., report of a traffic stop, Henriette Road, Pine City
Aug. 24, 8:09 p.m., report of a child protection/neglect, Main Street N, Pine City
Aug. 24, 8:29 p.m., report of a traffic stop, 13th Street NW, Pine City
Aug. 24, 10:07 p.m., report of a traffic stop, 8th Street NW, Pine City
Aug. 25, 10:12 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Bayside Loop, Pine City
Aug. 25, 10:41 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Aug. 25, 1:12 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Main Street N, Pine City
Aug. 26, 2:54 a.m., report of check welfare, Main Street S, Pine City
Aug. 26, 9:37 a.m., report of assist other agency, Henriette Road, Pine City
Aug. 26, 3:21 p.m., report of medical, Meadow Creek Lane, Pine City
Aug. 26, 5:21 p.m., report of damage to vehicle, 8th Street SW, Pine City
Aug. 27, 11:29 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Aug. 27, 2:38 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Cross Lake Road, Pine City
Aug. 28, 3:19 a.m., report of medical, Edgewater Road NE, Pine City
Aug. 28, 10:54 p.m., assist other agency, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
August 23
Aviles, Anthony Robert Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree -Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Belisle, Louis Frank Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Hold For Other Agency-Convicted-Arrest of Adult
Grundmann, Brandon Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Naastad Cangi, Vance Edward Probable Cause: Receiving Stolen Property-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death-Arrest of Adult
Nichols, Michael Patrick Pre-Trial Supervision Violation-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
August 24
Miller, Tarlena Kay Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony warrant issued
Steffen, Bruce Arlen Probable Cause-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
Vandevere, Sheila Starr Parole/Probation Violation-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
August 25
Brown, David William Jr. Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult
Carlson, Jonathon David Parole/Probation Violation-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors
Elling, Gerald Thomas Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause Confined But Not ConvictedDrugs-5th Degree -Sale-Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction
Grundmann, Brandon Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison -Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult
Hensley, Jeannie Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Arrest of Adult
Kegg, Lance Benjamin Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Opperud, Rodney Allen Probable Cause-Parole/Probation Violator-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate w/in 10 yrs of 1st of 2 prev dom violence convictions/adjud-Arrest of Adult
Rakowiecki, Frank John Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
Roseland, Felicia Ann Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
August 26
Ballentine, Michelle Marie Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony warrant
Carlson, Kenneth Wayne Pine County Warrant: Bench - Misdemeanor warrant issued- Disorderly Conduct
Jabe, Jacob John Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted- Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances -Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Oiyotte, Louis Ralph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Petry, Jaclyn Kay Pine County Warrant: Bench Felony warrant issued by Pine, MN-Drugs- 5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree -Possess-3 grams or more heroin
Thielbar, Deanna Lee Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Yang, Toua Fue Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Arrest of Adult
August 27
Furqueron, James Gene Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Odegard, Mark Lee Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure-Arrest of Adult
Schumann, Curtis Daniel Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drug-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Yang, Toua Fue Confined But Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
August 28
Arnold, Jeffrey Gene Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
August 29
Burch, Molly Christine Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Elling, Gerald Thomas Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.