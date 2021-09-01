Aug. 23-29

Theft, burglary, vandalism

Aug. 23, 10:23 a.m., report of theft, Mission Creek Circle, Hinckley

Aug. 24, 9:27 a.m., report of theft, Wise Owl Drive, Hinckley

Aug. 24, 3:09 p.m., report of theft, Grindstone Court, Hinckley

Aug. 24, 4:25 p.m., report of burglary, Kettle River Pines, Willow River

Aug. 25, 4:05 p.m., report of shoplifting, 1st Street NE, Hinckley

Aug. 26, 3:50 p.m., report of theft, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley

Aug. 27, 1:51 p.m., report of theft, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley

Aug. 27, 2:59 p.m., report of burglary, Markville Road, Sandstone

Miscellaneous

Aug. 23, 12:43 a.m., report of personal injury accident, Henriette Road, Pine City

Aug. 23, 1:47 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Aug. 23, 6:54 p.m., report of missing person, Amber Lane, Pine City

Aug. 23, 7:56 p.m., report of disturbance, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City

Aug. 24, 10:35 a.m., report of damage to property, Forest Road, Pine City

Aug. 24, 11:51 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Horse Shoe Lane, Pine City

Aug. 24, 12:56 p.m., report of assault, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Aug. 24, 6:17 p.m., report of a traffic stop, Henriette Road, Pine City

Aug. 24, 8:09 p.m., report of a child protection/neglect, Main Street N, Pine City

Aug. 24, 8:29 p.m., report of a traffic stop, 13th Street NW, Pine City

Aug. 24, 10:07 p.m., report of a traffic stop, 8th Street NW, Pine City

Aug. 25, 10:12 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Bayside Loop, Pine City

Aug. 25, 10:41 a.m., report of attempt pickup,  Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Aug. 25, 1:12 p.m., report of attempt pickup,  Main Street N, Pine City

Aug. 26, 2:54 a.m., report of check welfare, Main Street S, Pine City

Aug. 26, 9:37 a.m., report of  assist other agency, Henriette Road, Pine City

Aug. 26, 3:21 p.m., report of  medical, Meadow Creek Lane, Pine City

Aug. 26, 5:21 p.m., report of damage to vehicle, 8th Street SW, Pine City

Aug. 27, 11:29 a.m., report of attempt pickup,  Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Aug. 27, 2:38 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Cross Lake Road, Pine City

Aug. 28, 3:19 a.m., report of medical, Edgewater Road NE, Pine City

Aug. 28, 10:54 p.m., assist other agency, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City

Jail Roster

August 23

Aviles, Anthony Robert Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree -Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Belisle, Louis Frank Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Hold For Other Agency-Convicted-Arrest of Adult

Grundmann, Brandon Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic 

Naastad Cangi, Vance Edward Probable Cause: Receiving Stolen Property-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death-Arrest of Adult

Nichols, Michael Patrick Pre-Trial Supervision Violation-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

August 24

Miller, Tarlena Kay Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony warrant issued

Steffen, Bruce Arlen Probable Cause-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety

Vandevere, Sheila Starr Parole/Probation Violation-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon

August 25

Brown, David William Jr. Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult

Carlson, Jonathon David Parole/Probation Violation-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors

Elling, Gerald Thomas Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause Confined But Not ConvictedDrugs-5th Degree -Sale-Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction

Grundmann, Brandon Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison -Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult

Hensley, Jeannie Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Arrest of Adult

Kegg, Lance Benjamin Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult

Opperud, Rodney Allen Probable Cause-Parole/Probation Violator-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate w/in 10 yrs of 1st of 2 prev dom violence convictions/adjud-Arrest of Adult

Rakowiecki, Frank John Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult

Roseland, Felicia Ann Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult

August 26

Ballentine, Michelle Marie Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony warrant

Carlson, Kenneth Wayne Pine County Warrant: Bench - Misdemeanor warrant issued- Disorderly Conduct 

Jabe, Jacob John Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted- Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances -Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Oiyotte, Louis Ralph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult

Petry, Jaclyn Kay Pine County Warrant: Bench Felony warrant issued by Pine, MN-Drugs- 5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree -Possess-3 grams or more heroin

Thielbar, Deanna Lee Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described

Yang, Toua Fue Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Arrest of Adult

August 27

Furqueron, James Gene Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult

Odegard, Mark Lee Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure-Arrest of Adult

Schumann, Curtis Daniel Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drug-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Yang, Toua Fue Confined But Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult

August 28 

Arnold, Jeffrey Gene Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult 

August 29

Burch, Molly Christine Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult

Elling, Gerald Thomas Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

