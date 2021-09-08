Aug. 30 - Sept. 5
Theft, burglary, vandalism
Aug. 30, 9:00 a.m., report of a theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
Aug. 31, 9:16 a.m., report of a vehicle theft, 7th Street SW, Pine City
Aug. 31, 4:26 p.m., report of shoplifting, State Highway 123, Sandstone
Aug. 31, 9:02 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Sept. 1, 6:50 p.m., report of a theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
Sept. 2, 11:20 a.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Sept. 2, 12:35 p.m., report of theft, Monument Road, Brook Park
Sept. 3, 5:07 p.m., report of burglary, Old Military Road S, Sandstone
Sept. 3, 5:43 p.m., report of shoplifting, State Highway 123, Sandstone
Sept. 4, 1:30 p.m., report of burglary, Meadow Lane SE, Pine City
Miscellaneous
Aug. 30, 2:26 a.m., report of assault, 6th Avenue SE, Pine City
Aug. 30, 8:06 p.m., report of assist other agency, State Highway 70, Pine City
Aug. 30, 9:10 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Aug. 30, 11:48 p.m., report of attempt pickup, State Highway 70, Pine City
Aug. 31, 8:42 a.m., report of a traffic complaint, Mid River Road, Pine City
Aug. 31, 2:23 p.m., report of medical, Northridge Court NW, Pine City
Aug. 31, 4:02 p.m., report of a traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SE, Pine City
Aug. 31, 5:54 p.m., report of a traffic stop, 2nd Street SE, Pine City
Sept. 1, 8:49 a.m., report of property found/lost, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 1, 2:41 p.m., report of MCA Property Damage, Beroun Crossing, Brook Park
Sept. 1, 3:10 p.m., report of intoxicated person, Main Street S, Pine City
Sept. 1, 6:05 p.m., report of a disturbance, Blackberry Lane, Pine City
Sept. 1, 7:39 p.m., report of a civil matter, Linds Lane, Pine City
Sept. 1, 8:26 p.m., report of damage to property, Linds Lane, Pine City
Sept. 1, 10:33 p.m., report of medical, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
Sept. 2, 12:37 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 3, 1:24 p.m., report of assist other agency, State Highway 70, Pine City
Sept. 3, 10:25 p.m., report of medical, Rice Road, Brook Park
Sept. 4, 9:51 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 4, 12:32 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 4, 7:15 p.m., report of lift assist, 7th Street SW, Pine City
Sept. 4, 11:02 p.m., report of suspicious activity, 13th Street SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
August 30
Davis, Dennis Wayne Pine County Warrant: Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
Hunter, David Bradley Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified warrant issued by Anoka, MN
Spry, Jon Robert Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant issued by Pine, MN-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer
Aug. 31
Castillo, Jorge Mauricio Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear warrant
Goodknight, Selena Consuelo Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant issued by Pine, MN-Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes
Karloske, Christopher Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Arrest of Adult
Kenny, Christopher Alan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Lee, Katie Jo Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Murphy, Steven Shawn Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Peterson, Kenneth James Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Soto, Victor Thomas Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Souders, Matthew Todd Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Stariha, Lisa Louise Probable Cause: Criminal Vehicular Operation-Bodily Harm-Under Influence intoxicating substance
Vandevere, Sheila Starr Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
Sept. 1
Arechigo, Amanda Kay Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant issued by Pine, MN-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart
Bellino, Richard Frank Under Sentence-Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Engel, Christina Lynn Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Hadler, Donald Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-1st
Kokkila, Andrew Vincent Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Kurkowski, Patrick Raymond Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified warrant issued by WI; Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Leecy, Deandra Jewell Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Ray, Jane Ann Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure
Wright, Adam Jeffrey Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure
Ziegler, Michael Gene Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors-Arrest of Adult
Sept. 2
Kreger, Timothy Andrew Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation warrant-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
Fairbanks, Jerome Robert Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant issued by Pine, MN-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting
Kurth, Jeremy John Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant issued by Pine, MN-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build
Sept. 3
Johnson, Brian Roy Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Pharmacy
King, Eric Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Larson, Tyler Werner Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to submit to chemical test-Blood or urine as required by search warrant-Arrest of Adult
Lee, Leevong Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Pedginski, Raymond Frank Jr. Parole/Probation Violation: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Purull, Jesse Chad Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted
Workman, Jennifer Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Sept. 4
Bruski, Misty Marie Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Dobyns, Donovan Joseph Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Mesai Matthew Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Burglary-1st Degree-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
O’Brien, William Arlyn Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdeameanor warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
Silker, Joseph Timothy Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-Careless Driving-Operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway-Arrest of Adult
Sept. 5
Lundgren, Brooklyn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Novak, Felicia Gladys Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Pladson, Robert William Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Public Utility/Common Carrier-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After-Disqualification-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Ramjag, Ganeshram Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Penalty for not Complying with Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Shingobe, Franklin George Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdeameanor warrant- Disorderly Conduct-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
