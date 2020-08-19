August 9 - August 15
Theft, burglary, vandalism
August 10, 1:05 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Main Street S, Pine City
August 10, 1:57 p.m., report of theft, 4th Street SE, Pine City
August 11, 11:58 a.m., report of burglary, Markville Road, Sandstone
August 12, 9:47 p.m., report of theft, 5th Avenue NE, Pine City
August 13, 1:52 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Crystal Drive, Pine City
August 13, 2:19 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August13, 7:30 p.m., report of theft, Henriette Road, Pine City
August 13, 9:10 p.m., report of burglary, Edgewater Road NE, Pine City
August 14, 8:10 a.m., report of burglary, Blue Heron Road, Pine City
August 15, 10:30 a.m., report of burglary, Fawn Meadows, Pine City
Miscellaneous
August 9, 6:05 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
August 10, 11:10 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Elmcrest Avenue, Pine City
August 10, 12:21 p.m., report of damage to vehicle, Airwaves Road NE, Pine City
August 10, 7:06 p.m., report of traffic stop, St. Croix Road, Pine City
August 11, 2:09 p.m., report of informational, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 11, 2:14 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 12, 2:40 a.m., report of traffic stop, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
August 12, 2:47 p.m., report of harassment, 6th Avenue NE, Pine City
August 12, 10:04 p.m., report of fight, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 13, 6:31 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Fawn Meadows, Pine City
August 13, 7:02 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
August 13, 9:26 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Edgewater Road NE, Pine City
August 13, 11:05 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Fawn Meadows, Pine City
August 13, 12:07 p.m., report of search warrant, State Highway 70, Pine City
August 13, 12:35 p.m., report of threats, 2nd Street SE, Pine City
August 13, 5:55 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 13, 7:12 p.m., report of call back, 9th Street SW, Pine City
August 13, 7:51 p.m., report of check welfare, 2nd Street SW, Pine City
August 13, 11:48 p.m., report of disturbance, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
August 14, 1:24 a.m., report of check welfare, Highway 70, Pine City
August 14, 9:33 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Hillside Avenue SE, Pine City
August 14, 9:37 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
August 14, 9:52 a.m., report of drug incident, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 14, 1:39 p.m., report of assist other agency, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 14, 4:09 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 14, 4:18 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street S, Pine City
August 15, 3:44 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Highway 70, Pine City
Jail Roster
August 10
Bearhart, Waneta Ann
Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Emery, Teanna Lynn Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property - Arrest of Adult - Domestic - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic
Peterson, Brandon Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Terroristic Threats-Cause or Attempt Cause Terror
Rockensock, Richard Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Strelow, Michael James Summons Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle - Arrest of Adult - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Arrest of Adult
August 11
Peterson, Daniel Gerald Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Identity
Smith, Gloria May II Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation - FE warrant - Drugs - 4th Degree - Sale - Schedule 1, 2, 3 but Not Marijuana
Sterry, Nicholas Wesley Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Possesses any type of firearm/ammo - Crime of Violence
August 12
Honsey, Daisha Shelene Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation warrant - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Receiving Stolen Property - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs - Not Marijuana - Receiving Stolen Property - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance - Pharmacy - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Endanger Child-Situation Could Cause Harm or Death- G - Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison
Sanford, Timothy John Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult
August 13
Czartoryski, Janet Lee Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order - Arrest of Adult
Kuck, Chad Edward Probable Cause - Confined But Not Convicted - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Previous Felony Conviction - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Leecy, Deandrea Jewell Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration - Arrest of Adult
Liddell-Mosley, Michael Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted
Mattinas, Angie Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Physically Assaults
Schaer, David Ernest Probable Cause Confined ButNot Convicted - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Arrest of Adult - Arson-1st Degree-Dwelling - Arrest of Adult - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Confined/Incompetent Mentally Ill - Arrest of Adult
August 14
Allen, Paris Da-Jon Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-1st Degree-Great Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult
Hanson, Claudia Marie Probable Cause - Traffic - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor - Traffic - DWI - Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to submit to chemical test
Kellermann, Conrad Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Mckenzie, Tolbert James Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Robins, Shannon Ann Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic
Schaer, David Ernest Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.