August 9 - August 15

Theft, burglary, vandalism

 August 10, 1:05 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Main Street S, Pine City

August 10, 1:57 p.m., report of theft, 4th Street SE, Pine City

August 11, 11:58 a.m., report of burglary, Markville Road, Sandstone

August 12, 9:47 p.m., report of theft, 5th Avenue NE, Pine City

August 13, 1:52 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Crystal Drive, Pine City

August 13, 2:19 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

August13, 7:30 p.m., report of theft, Henriette Road, Pine City

August 13, 9:10 p.m., report of burglary, Edgewater Road NE, Pine City

August 14, 8:10 a.m., report of burglary, Blue Heron Road, Pine City

August 15, 10:30 a.m., report of burglary, Fawn Meadows, Pine City

Miscellaneous

August 9, 6:05 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City

August 10, 11:10 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Elmcrest Avenue, Pine City

August 10, 12:21 p.m., report of damage to vehicle, Airwaves Road NE, Pine City

August 10, 7:06 p.m., report of traffic stop, St. Croix Road, Pine City

August 11, 2:09 p.m., report of informational, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

August 11, 2:14 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

August 12, 2:40 a.m., report of traffic stop, Forest Boulevard, Pine City

August 12, 2:47 p.m., report of harassment, 6th Avenue NE, Pine City

August 12, 10:04 p.m., report of fight, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

August 13, 6:31 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Fawn Meadows, Pine City

August 13, 7:02 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City

August 13, 9:26 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Edgewater Road NE, Pine City

August 13, 11:05 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Fawn Meadows, Pine City

August 13, 12:07 p.m., report of search warrant, State Highway 70, Pine City

August 13, 12:35 p.m., report of threats, 2nd Street SE, Pine City

August 13, 5:55 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

August 13, 7:12 p.m., report of call back, 9th Street SW, Pine City

August 13, 7:51 p.m., report of check welfare, 2nd Street SW, Pine City

August 13, 11:48 p.m., report of disturbance, Forest Boulevard, Pine City

August 14, 1:24 a.m., report of check welfare, Highway 70, Pine City

August 14, 9:33 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Hillside Avenue SE, Pine City

August 14, 9:37 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City

August 14, 9:52 a.m., report of drug incident, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

August 14, 1:39 p.m., report of assist other agency, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

August 14, 4:09 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

August 14, 4:18 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street S, Pine City

August 15, 3:44 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Highway 70, Pine City

Jail Roster

August 10

Bearhart, Waneta Ann

    Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult

Emery, Teanna Lynn Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property - Arrest of Adult - Domestic - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic

Peterson, Brandon Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Terroristic Threats-Cause or Attempt Cause Terror

Rockensock, Richard Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult

Strelow, Michael James Summons Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle - Arrest of Adult - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Arrest of Adult

August 11

Peterson, Daniel Gerald Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Identity

Smith, Gloria May II Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation - FE warrant - Drugs - 4th Degree - Sale - Schedule 1, 2, 3 but Not Marijuana

Sterry, Nicholas Wesley Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Possesses any type of firearm/ammo - Crime of Violence

August 12

Honsey, Daisha Shelene Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation warrant - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Receiving Stolen Property - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs - Not Marijuana - Receiving Stolen Property - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance - Pharmacy - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Endanger Child-Situation Could Cause Harm or Death- G - Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison

Sanford, Timothy John Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult

August 13

Czartoryski, Janet Lee Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order - Arrest of Adult

Kuck, Chad Edward Probable Cause - Confined But Not Convicted - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Previous Felony Conviction - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

Leecy, Deandrea Jewell Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration - Arrest of Adult

Liddell-Mosley, Michael Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted

Mattinas, Angie Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Physically Assaults

Schaer, David Ernest Probable Cause Confined ButNot Convicted - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Arrest of Adult - Arson-1st Degree-Dwelling - Arrest of Adult - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Confined/Incompetent Mentally Ill - Arrest of Adult

August 14

Allen, Paris Da-Jon Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-1st Degree-Great Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult

Hanson, Claudia Marie Probable Cause - Traffic - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor - Traffic - DWI - Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to submit to chemical test

Kellermann, Conrad Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

Mckenzie, Tolbert James Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

Robins, Shannon Ann Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic

Schaer, David Ernest Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation

