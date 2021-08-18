Aug. 9 – 15

Theft, burglary, vandalism

Aug. 9, 4:10 a.m., report of a vehicle theft, Blair Avenue S, Hinckley

Aug. 9, 5:16 a.m., report of a found drug, Lundorff Drive, Sandstone

Aug. 9, 12:10 p.m., report of burglary, Clover Circle, Hinckley

Aug. 11, 7:29 a.m., report of a theft, 7th Street SE, Hinckley

Aug. 12, 1:56 p.m., report of burglary, Crooked Creek Road, Hinckley

Aug. 13, 12:29 p.m., report of burglary, 3rd Street SE, Pine City

Aug. 13, 1:45 p.m., report of a theft, Klejeski Road, Sandstone

Aug. 13, 3:54 p.m., report of a theft, Sullivan Ave. N, Hinckley

Miscellaneous

Aug. 9, 9:00 a.m., report of a child protection/neglect, Woodland Road, Pine City

Aug. 9, 10:38 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Aug. 9, 11:33 a.m., report of order violation, Blackberry Lane, Pine City

Aug. 9, 11:35 a.m., report of neighbor trouble, Mission Creek Run, Brook Park

Aug. 9, 11:57 a.m., report of threats, 2nd Street SE, Pine City

Aug. 10, 5:50 a.m., report of a subject stop, County Highway 61, Pine City

Aug. 11, 7:06 a.m., report of property found/lost, Henriette Road, Pine City

Aug. 11, 4:45 p.m., report of a traffic stop, Airport Road, Pine City

Aug. 11, 5:57 p.m., report of an overdose, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley

Aug. 13, 1:50 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Aug. 13, 11:21 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Evergreen Road, Pine City

Aug. 13, 1:24 p.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, 10th Street NW, Pine City

Aug. 13, 8:13 p.m., report of a traffic stop, County Highway 61, Pine City

Aug. 13, 9:24 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Aug. 14, 11:59 a.m., report of lift assist, 8th Street SW, Pine City

Aug. 14, 3:52 p.m., report of hit and run property, 8th Street SW, Pine City

Aug. 14, 8:15 p.m., report of miscellaneous fire call, Fairfax Avenue, Pine City

Aug. 14, 10:24 p.m., report of assault, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Jail Roster

Aug. 9

Castillo, Jorge Maurico Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Motor Vehicle Registration-Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration-Receiving Stolen Property-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Peecher, Georgene Lee Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described

Sheppard, Allen Charles Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony warrant-1 issued by Pine-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon

Peecher, Georgene Lee Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described

Winsor, Jonathan David Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Contempt of Court-Disobedience to Court Mandate-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Disorderly Conduct-Domestic-Arrest of Adult

Aug. 10

Aviles, Anthony Robert Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Doherty, Shannon Marie Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Acts to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

Johnson, Willard Owen Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation

Schaeffer, Marvin Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to submit to chemical test; Blood or urine as required by search warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Combination of Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance

Aug. 11

Baragar, Aaron Mathew Convicted- Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult

Enright, Paul Jon Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation-Motor Vehicle Registration-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to submit to chemical test-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety-Arrest of Adult

Kraft, Carl Thomas Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety

Medicine, Dakota Kalob Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Failure to Appear-Chgd/Convicted Gross Misd/Misd-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult

Sirjord, Bradley Alan Probable Cause: Dangerous Weapons-Metal Knuckles/Switch Blade-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

Aug. 12

Hodgkins, Erin Lizabeth Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony warrant

Smith, Joseph Daniel Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Arrest of Adult

Aug. 13

DeYoung, Amanda Christine Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana 

Honsey, Daisha Shelene Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property

Wennberg, Jason William Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult

Zaccardi, Dominic Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence

Aug. 14

Pangerl, David Daryl Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault 5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm

Roseland, Brian Keith Jr. Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult

Villarreal, Francisco IV Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted

Aug. 15

Rossberg, Erica Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-4th Deg-to Commit Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult

Shepardson, John Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI- Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure-Drivers’ Licenses-Driving-DWI-4th-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult

