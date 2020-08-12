August 2 - August 9
Theft, burglary, vandalism
August 2, 9:36 a.m., report of theft, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
August 2, 4:07 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 2, 5:04 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 2, 5:44 p.m., report of burglary, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
August 3, 3:30 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 3, 9:37 p.m., report of theft, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
August 4, 1:59 p.m., report of theft, Main Street N, Pine City
August 5, 1:41 p.m., report of fraud/scan/ID, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 5, 4:31 p.m., report of theft, 1st Street SE, Pine City
August 6, 9:19 a.m., report of theft, Main Street S, Pine City
August 7, 11:45 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Main Street S, Pine City
August 7, 3:49 p.m., report of faud/scam/ID, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
August 8, 12:57 p.m., report of theft, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
August 2, 2:42 a.m., report of personal injury accident, Saint Croix Road, Pine City
August 3, 10:00 a.m., report of threats, Emerald Road, Pine City
August 3, 1:12 p.m., report of assist other agency, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
August 3, 10:55 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Cross Lake Road, Pine City
August 4, 1:01 a.m., report of medical, Highwood Shores, Pine City
August 4, 8:31 a.m., report of civil matter, State Highway 70, Pine City
August 4, 8:45 a.m., report of repeat offender, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
August 4, 5:26 p.m., report of incident with squad, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 4, 7:21 p.m., report of fight, Northridge Drive NW Pine City
August 5, 7:03 p.m. report of disturbance, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
August 5, 8:19 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 6, 1:05 a.m., report of property lost/found, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
August 6, 3:39 p.m., report of damage to property, Rail Spur Drive, Pine City
August 6, 5:46 p.m., report of found drug, 5th Street SE, Pine City
August 6, 8:56 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 6, 11:35 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 7, 1:35 a.m., report of intoxicated person, 8th Street NW, Pine City
August 7, 2:37 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 7, 4:20 p.m., report of medical, Evergreen Road, Pine City
August 7, 7:16 p.m., report of damage to property, Holstein Drive NE, Pine City
August 7, 9:43 p.m., report of found drug, Main Street S, Pine City
August 8, 1:22 p.m., report of informational, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 8, 10:55 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Russell Road, Pine City
Jail Roster
August 3
Larsen, Breanna Rae Parole/Probation Violation - Assault in the fifth degree; Felony-Same victim within ten years of two or more - Criminal Vehicular Operation - Substantial Bodily Harm - Under Influence Alcohol
Saba, Brittany Lynn Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
St John, Cody Allen Parole/Probation Violation - Predatory Offender - Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement
Strelow, Jennifer Marie Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Strelow, Michael James Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess -Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Yang, Toua Fue Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Predatory Offender - Fails to Mail Verification Form w/ 10 Days or Report During Month of Birth
August 4
Adelman, Julian Jeffery Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling - Arrest of Adult
Andersen, Quintin Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Predatory Offender - Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement
Babolik, Joshua Milo Probable Cause - Felon Convicted Crime of Violence - Firearm Violation
Bentler, Tyler Joseph Probable Cause - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Bochniak, Stephen Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes - Arrest of Adult - Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration - Arrest of Adult - Burglary-2nd Deg-Govt, Religious, Historic or School Building-w/out Consent and Commits Crime - Arrest of Adult
Fiebing, Cory Lynn Pine County Warrant - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Hess, Jonathan Glenn Probable Cause - Disorderly Conduct
Staples, Donald Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Holmes, Rachel Marie Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fugitive from Justice from Other State - Receiving Stolen Property - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted
August 5
Grandy, Brian Wesley Boarder Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Hoff, Derrick Russell Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified warrant issued by Chisago, MN; Pine - Predatory Offender - Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement
August 6
Czartoryski, Janet Lee Probable Cause - Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order - Disorderly Conduct - Damage to Property - 3rd Degree - Reduce Value $501-$1000
Fox, Deago Evan Probable Cause - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor
August 7
Kurth, David Anthony Probable Cause - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Nielson, Corey Thomas Probable Cause - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Schedule IV controlled substance mixture
Talbot, David Lee Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation - Arrest of Adult
August 8
Anderson, Matthew Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Pharmacy
Garbow, Emmanuel Lewis Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart - Arrest of Adult - Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation - Arrest of Adult
Mroz, Jessica Lynn Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult
August 9
Benjamin, Brandon Clark Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor
Krone, Leonard Dale Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure - Arrest of Adult - DWI - Fourth- Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Perez, Samantha Lynn Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation
