August 2 – 8
Theft, burglary, vandalism
Aug. 2, 5:25 a.m., report of a burglary, Saint Croix Road SE, Pine City
Aug. 3, 1:06 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Barry Avenue, Hinckley
Aug. 4, 9:01 a.m., report of theft, Highway 107, Brook Park
Aug. 4, 3:47 p.m., report of burglary, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
Aug. 4, 4:01 p.m., report of theft, Johnson Avenue SW, Pine City
Aug. 5, 9:52 a.m., report of theft, Cartway Lane, Hinckley
Aug. 5, 12:38 p.m., report of burglary, 560th Street, Pine City
Aug. 5, 4:32 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Aug. 7, 12:55 p.m., report of burglary, Vintage Road, Pine City
Miscellaneous
Aug. 2, 1:43 a.m., report of a traffic stop, Tigua Road, Pine City
Aug. 2, 9:42 a.m., report of a traffic stop, 8th Street NW, Pine City
Aug. 2, 10:49 a.m., report of a attempt pickup, Creekside Court, Pine City
Aug. 2, 1:15 a.m., report of a damage to property, Homestead Road, Pine City
Aug. 2, 3:16 p.m., report of psychological problem, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Aug. 2, 4:07 p.m., report of assist other agency, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
Aug. 3, 3:17 a.m., report of vehicle information call, 8th Street NW, Pine City
Aug. 3, 10:27 p.m., report of a traffic stop, 8th Street NW, Pine City
Aug. 4, 2:41 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Aug. 4, 5:30 p.m., report of a traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
Aug. 4, 10:11 p.m., report of stabbing, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
Aug. 5, 10:22 a.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Aug. 5, 3:06 p.m., report of a property lost/found, Airport Road NE, Pine City
Aug. 5, 7:19 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Aug. 5, 9:57 p.m., report of threats, East River Way, Pine City
Aug. 5, 10:12 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
Aug. 6, 10:33 a.m., report of vehicle information call, Pine Bough Road, Pine City
Aug. 6, 5:02 p.m., report of incident with squad, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Aug. 6, 8:35 p.m., report of intoxicated person, Birch Drive, Pine City
Aug. 6, 10:20 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Aug. 7, 12:13 a.m., report of MVA property damage, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
Aug. 7, 12:15 a.m., report of harassment, Arabian Drive, Pine City
Aug. 7, 1:52 a.m., report of traffic stop, Airport Road NE, Pine City
Aug. 7, 3:11 a.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
Aug. 7, 6:12 p.m., report of found drug, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Aug. 7, 7:19 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
Aug. 7, 7:41 p.m., report of customer trouble, 580th Street, Pine City
Aug. 7, 10:18 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Main Street S, Pine City
Jail Roster
August 2
Hendrickson, Laura LeeHold for Other Agency: Bench Felony warrant issue
Johnson, Ronald Allan Hold for other agency: Unspecified warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
Klande, Rodney Edward Hold for Other Agency- Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-within 10 years of Previous Conviction-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Otis, Dustin Joseph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted- Receiving Stolen Property-Commit Crime-While Wear/Possess Bullet Resist Vest-Arrest of Adult
Pliego Chacon’, Jorge Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Richardson, Jeremy Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Murder-2nd Degree
Smith, Melissa Marie Probable Cause: Aiding an Offender to Avoid-Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build-Aiding and Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal
Tulp, Charles Edward Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
August 3
Bellanger, Matthew Thomas Hold for Other Agency: Failure to Appear warrant issued by Meeker-Drugs-Possess Schedule 5 Controlled Substance
Carlsen, Samuel Klein Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted- Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana- Confined But Not Convicted- Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration-Arrest of an Adult
Herron, Jason Edward Under Sentence-Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Mitchell, Keaona Rae Hold for Other Agency: Bench Felony warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Ridley, Charles R Jr. Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-Theft-Theft of motor fuel from retailer-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
August 4
Grout, Jacqueline Hold for Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor warrant
Henry, Elizabeth Joanne Probable Cause: Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Stenger, Joshua Allen Hold for Other Agency: Arrest: Gross Misdemeanor warrant- Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
Tomasko, Justin Joseph Probable Cause: Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm
Williams, Jamie Pedro Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE warrant-drugs 1st deg-possess 50 grams or more-cocaine or meth-drugs-1st-deg-sale-17 grams or more-cocaine or meth w/in 90 days
August 5
Mattinas, Thomas Ernest Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer/ Movable Prop-No Consent-Receiving Stolen Property-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Hold For Other Agency- Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Snyder, Bill Joe Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
August 6
Amundson, Jimmy Ray Summons: Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools
Benjamin, Billie Jean Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess-3 grams or more heroin
Dickey, Matthew Russell Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause- Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Erickson, Dylan James Probable Cause- Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Lyman, Corduroy Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate-Victim under 18 & Respondent more than 36 mos older-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate w/in 10 years of 1st of 2 prev dom violence convictions/adjud-Arrest of Adult
Miller, Nicholas Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Mischler, Dane Lewis Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted- Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure-Confined But Not Convicted- Traffic-DWI-Third Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to submit to chemical test-Arrest of Adult
Niemi, Amanda Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Wheelecor, Robert Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Traffic- DWI-Third-Degree-Driving While Impaired-1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
August 7
Benjamin, Christian Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Gault, Marcus Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Howe, Bradley Ralph Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Strelow, Michael James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
White, Joshua Martin Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Domestic
Zirbes, Daniel David Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
August 8
Kegg, Lance Benjamin Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted- Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm-Domestic Assault-Felony
Nelson, Quinn William Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Convict/Committed Drug Offense-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 10 grams or more cocaine or meth and firearm-Arrest of Adult
Peecher, Georgene Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI- Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
August 9
Wilson, Gregory Brian Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Arrest of Adult
