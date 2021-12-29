December 20 - December 26
Theft, burglary, vandalism
December 23, 8:19 a.m., report of burglary, Imperial Drive SW, Pine City
December 23, 6:38 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
December 23, 8:53 p.m., report of theft, 570th Street, Pine City
December 23, 10:06 p.m., report of theft, Main Street S, Pine City
December 24, 12:08 p.m., report of theft, 13th Street SW, Pine City
December 25, 6:58 a.m., report of vehicle theft, Crossway Road NE, Pine City
Miscellaneous
December 20, 6:31 a.m., report of suspicious activity, White Oak Road, Pine City
December 20, 11:54 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 20, 3:44 p.m., report of disturbance, State Highway 70, Pine City
December 20, 10:22 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
December 21, 8:05 a.m., report of MVA property damage, 5th Avenue SW, Pine City
December 21, 2:56 p.m., report of informational, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
December 21, 9:46 p.m., report of traffic stop, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
December 22, 11:00 a.m., report of damage to property, Brook Park Road, Brook Park
December 22, 10:06 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
December 23, 7:59 a.m., report of disturbance, Rice Road, Brook Park
December 23, 3:39 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, State Highway 70, Pine City
December 23, 10:26 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 24, 10:15 a.m., report of child custody/visit, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 24, 3:38 p.m., report of assist other agency, State Highway 70, Pine City
December 25, 2:39 a.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 23, Brook Park
December 25, 10:12 a.m., report of disturbance, Beach Road, Pine City
December 25, 2:11 p.m., report of medical, Saint Croix Road, Pine City
December 25, 10:58 p.m., report of traffic stop, Blackbird Road, Pine City
Jail Roster
December 20
Anderson, Christopher Bradley Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Imapired; Described
Babcock, Brenda Lois Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check-Arrest of Adult
Benjamin, Ruby Gayle Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Castillo, Jorge Mauricio Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Motor Vehicle Regirstation-Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration-Arrest of Adult
Dunkley, Jordan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Burglary-4th Deg-To Commit Misdemeanor-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Fleeing A Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Burglary-1st Deg-Assault Person in Build/On Property-Arrest of Adult
McKee, Gerard Larry Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Thomas, Dennis Duane Pre-Trail Supervision Violation: Domestic Assault-Felony
Wilson, Kathleen Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Domestic-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-No Consent
December 21
Winsor, Jonathan David Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
December 22
Arechigo, Amanda Kay Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Pine, Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart
Barbeau, Victor Thomas Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Dangerous Weapons-Metal Knuckles/Switch Blade-Terroistic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk
Barker, Kristine Colleen Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Krone, Kristina Marie Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Theft-Indifferent To Owner Rights
Opperud, Rodney Allen Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Bruglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
December 23
Anderson, Jed Allen Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Disorderly Conduct
Lightfeather, Linda Faye Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Arrest of Adult
Peterson, Daniel Gerald Probable Cause-Confined But Not Confined-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person-Giving Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use/Possession-Violate Paragraph (a) Two or More Times-Identity-Arrest of Adult
Taylor, Davin Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
Waagen, Blaze Rafferty Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
December 24
Carlson, Daniel Clayton Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Drugs-Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana-No Remuneration-Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License for Vehicle Class or Type-Traffic-Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Traffic Regulation-Uninisured Vehicle-Driver Violation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Marlowe, Curtis Paul Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
McGhee, Veterine Nicole Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Wehrman, James Ryan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Arrest of Adult
December 25
Ahlstrom, Dacotah Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Alleman, Kasey James Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration
Gross, Austin Blake Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Neubauer, Travis Gene Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
December 26
Gallardo Solano, Diana Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Schmidt, Carrie Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.