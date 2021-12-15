December 6 - December 12
Theft, burglary, vandalism
December 6, 10:45 a.m., report of theft, Auburn Road, Grasston
December 7, 9:01 a.m., report of theft, Main Street N, Pine City
December 9, 9:41 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Sportsman Lane, Brook Park
December 10, 8:59 a.m., report of theft, Beaver Claw Road, Brook Park
December 10, 6:39 p.m., report of theft, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
December 6, 3:54 a.m., report of hit and run property, 9th Street SW, Pine City
December 6, 8:31 a.m., report of structure fire, State Highway 70, Pine City
December 6, 1:31 p.m., report of disturbance, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
December 6, 5:00 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Mid River Road, Pine City
December 6, 10:24 p.m., report of medical, 3rd Street SE, Pine City
December 7, 10:53 a.m., report of found drug, 8th Street SW, Pine City
December 7, 5:25 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine CIty
December 7, 8:39 p.m., report of miscellaneous fire call, Fairfield Avenue, Pine City
December 7, 10:40 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 8, 7:14 a.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 8, 10:25 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 8, 2:17 p.m., report of fight, Freeway Boulevard, Pine City
December 8, 4:53 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
December 9, 1:29 a.m., report of vehicle information call, 1st Avenue NE, Pine City
December 9, 10:07 a.m., report of attempt pickup, State Highway 70, Pine City
December 9, 11:11 a.m., report of tenant trouble, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
December 9, 12:38 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Tigua Road, Pine City
December 9, 6:25 p.m., report of lift assist, 560th Street, Pine City
December 9, 9:54 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 9, 10:07 p.m., report of drug incident, Northridge Drive NW, Pine CIty
December 10, 2:58 a.m., report of dead body, Fairway Road SW, Pine City
December 10, 1:27 p.m., report of fight, Main Street S, Pine City
December 10, 6:58 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Pokegama Lake Road, Grasston
December 10, 7:50 p.m., report of disturbance, Royal River Road, Braham
December 10, 9:08 p.m., report of traffic stop, 4th Street SE, Pine City
December 11, 10:30 a.m., report of traffic pursuit, 570th Street, Pine City
December 11, 11:37 a.m., report of check welfare, Mallard Road, Brook Park
December 11, 12:50 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 4:35 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
December 11, 8:32 p.m., report of traffic stop, Town Hall Road, Pine City
December 11, 10:41 p.m., report of found drug, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
December 6
Tichy, Mallori Christine Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Welle-Loehrer, Taylor Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
December 7
Belgarde, Arnold Jon Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant Issued By Mille Lacs
Garrett, Arthur Eugene Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Carmen Deana Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Ring, Daniel Alan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal
Schoenrock, Sandi Marie Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test
Skinaway, Candice Jean Parole/Probation Violation: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
December 8
Dunlap, Jimmie Junior Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drivers’ Licenses-Use False Name/ DOB to Identify Self to Police-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-1st Degree-Arrest of Adult
Emmons, Troy Donald Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant
Hanson, Michael Alan Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Johnson, Eric Jeffery Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Other State
Wooldridge, Edward Arthur Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation-GM Warrant-Traffic DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety
Ziegler, Michael Gene Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
December 9
Anderson, Corey Scott Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Other State-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
Fultz, Jesse Keith Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Jacob Scott Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant-Drugs-5th Drugs-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
LaFave, Edward James Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/ Birthday/ID Card-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud
Lene, Cary Patrick Probable Cause: Receiving Stolen Property-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension
Meyer, Molly Lynne Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Intoxicating Substance-Impaired
Roseland, Dallas Joe Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule- 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hunting-Transportation of Firearms-Loaded Firearm-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Possess Ammo/ Any Firearm-User of Controlled Substance-Escape from Custody-Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest, While on Charge or Conviction or Adjudication-Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana in Motor Vehicle
December 10
Benjaminson, David Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Devall, David Lee Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Arrest of Adult
Jensen, Brady Michael Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant
Johnson, Anthony Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
Martin, Curtis Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Felon Convicted Crime of Violence-Firearm or Ammunition Violation-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine- Arrest of Adult
Roberts, Gary Ronald Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
Shabaiash, John Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
December 11
Agnew, Cameron James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 Aggravating Factors-Damage to Propoerty-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000
Benjamin, Joyce Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
Compton, Steven Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Felon Convicted Crime of Violence-Firearm or Ammunition Violation-Felon-Convicted Crime of Violence-Firearm Violence-Arrest of Adult
Hensley, Michael Allen Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass -Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Arrest of Adult
Mattinas, Angie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount or Marijuana With No Remuneration-Arrest of Adult
McQuade, Michael Roy Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fugitive From Others State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Arrest of Adult
Swanson, Travis Ely Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Demonstrable Bodily Harm-Felon Convicted Crime of Violence-Firearm Violation-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/ Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Arrest of Adult
December 12
Spears, Jeremy William Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Swanson, Tiffany Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Carrying Pistol While Under Influence of Alcohol-Concentration 0.10 or More-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.